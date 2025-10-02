New Orleans Jazz & Blues Market Features 2x-GRAMMY® Award-Winners and 18x-GRAMMY® Nominated Jazz Fusion Band YELLOWJACKETS on Thursday and Friday Oct 9 & 10 at 7:30 P.M.

"They've become one of the most innovative electro-acoustic jazz ensembles…Jackets XL offers not only a seamless, sophisticated, kaleidoscopic jazz collaboration, it also reveals Yellowjackets' musical evolution through taste, variety, imagination, and genuine surprise." Post this

"They've become one of the most innovative electro-acoustic jazz ensembles…Jackets XL offers not only a seamless, sophisticated, kaleidoscopic jazz collaboration, it also reveals Yellowjackets' musical evolution through taste, variety, imagination, and genuine surprise."

— ALL ABOUT JAZZ (2021 Album Review of 'Jackets XL')

"The Yellowjackets sound as vital and tight as they ever have."

— GLIDE MAGAZINE

YELLOWJACKETS have had massive worldwide critical acclaim and commercial success. With 26 albums recorded throughout their storied 40+ year history, the Yellowjackets have performed countless sold-out tours and mesmerized audiences around the world.

Yellowjackets formed in the late 1970's as the backup band for guitarist Robben Ford. They recorded their first album together in 1980. Shortly after that recording, however, Ford decided to part ways and go in a different musical direction. As a result, the modern day Yellowjackets were formed.

Over the years the band has undergone numerous lineup changes, but never failing to rise to the inevitable challenges of adjustment, the Yellowjackets – RUSSELL FERRANTE (Keyboards), WILLIAM KENNEDY (Drums), BOB MINTZER (Saxophone) - have maintained an extraordinarily high quality of musicianship that is the rival of many but a surprise to no one who knows and appreciates the band and their music.

The most recent addition to the band adds Australian Bass Player DANE ALDERSON with his exceptional rhythmic sensibility and natural disposition toward groove.

Yellowjackets' two most recent albums, 2021's GRAMMY® Nominated 'Jackets XL' and 2022's GRAMMY® Nominated 'Parallel Motion', are a true testament to the longevity and resilience of a band who debuted over 40 years ago.

Tickets for the YELLOWJACKETS at the New Orleans Jazz & Blues Market on Thursday and Friday October 9 & 10 at 7:30 P.M., as well as the current list of 2025 & 2026 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster and the New Orleans Jazz & Blues Market Online Event Calendar at: www.jazzandbluesmarket.com/events.

ABOUT NEW ORLEANS JAZZ & BLUES MARKET

The mission of the New Orleans Jazz & Blues Market, a Non-Profit Organization, is to provide guests outstanding, memorable experiences featuring legendary live performances from the most talented, accomplished, and passionate Jazz and Blues musicians in the world. New Orleans Jazz & Blues Market is a "listening room" with high-quality acoustics delivering stunning clarity and presence—capturing every detail and nuance of the music. Each seat offers the kind of intimate, immersive experience expected from a superior world-class performance space. New Orleans Jazz & Blues Market is located at 1436 Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard (currently free street parking and private valet parking for every show) in New Orleans, Louisiana. For more information visit www.jazzandbluesmarket.com. Sign-up for the New Orleans Jazz & Blues Market Email Newsletter to stay informed on Upcoming Shows, New Artist Announcements, Promotional Offers, Ticket On-Sale Dates, and Special Performances at www.jazzandbluesmarket.com/subscribe.

PRIVATE EVENTS AT NEW ORLEANS JAZZ & BLUES MARKET

A unique center of arts and culture in the heart of New Orleans, Louisiana, the New Orleans Jazz & Blues Market offers an excellent venue to host important corporate functions, weddings, intimate or large-scale social gatherings, private parties, and memorable celebrations. New Orleans Jazz & Blues Market is a modern, flexible, full-service event space with advanced production, sound, and lighting technologies as well as outstanding top tier culinary partnerships. The high-touch approach with professional and experienced event staff ensures that everything is tailored to exceed expectations. To start a conversation about hosting your event at the New Orleans Jazz & Blues Market, please call us at 504-636-8390, or fill out New Orleans Jazz & Blues Market Private Event Request Form.

NEW ORLEANS JAZZ ORCHESTRA (NOJO)

The New Orleans Jazz & Blues Market is home to the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra (NOJO), a Non-Profit Organization, who are dedicated to strengthening the legacy of Jazz throughout New Orleans, local communities, and across the world. The New Orleans Jazz Orchestra (NOJO) believes that Jazz can be the catalyst for positive and permanent change in the community.

