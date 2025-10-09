New Orleans Jazz & Blues Market Features 4x-GRAMMY® Award-Winner and 19x-GRAMMY® Award Nominated Guitar Legend LARRY CARLTON on Saturday October 18 at 7 & 9:30 P.M.

"Larry Carlton is one of the most prolific guitar players of our time..." Post this

"Larry Carlton is one of the most prolific guitar players of our time."

— PREMIER GUITAR MAGAZINE

Guitar Legend LARRY CARLTON has achieved the highest level of excellence for artistry, music and guitar mastery. Carlton established himself from his first recording, "With A Little Help From My Friends" in 1968. Calls began to increase significantly as Carlton gained distinction for the unmistakable and often imitated "sweet" sound he delivered with his Gibson ES-335. He also broke new ground with his new trademark volume pedal technique, eloquently displayed in his featured performance on "Crusader One" with legendary jazz/rock group The Crusaders in 1971.

During his tenure with The Crusaders (through 1976), Larry Carlton performed on 13 of their albums, often contributing material. In 1973, Carlton released his second solo project, 'Singing/Playing', on Blue Thumb Records ­aptly titled, as he not only played guitar, but also performed vocals on eight tracks. Carlton's demand as a session player was now at its zenith, he was constantly featured with stars from every imaginable genre, ranging from Sammy Davis, Jr., and Herb Alpert, to Quincy Jones, Paul Anka, Michael Jackson, John Lennon, Jerry Garcia and Dolly Parton.

As his association with the Crusaders began to draw to a close, Carlton signed with Warner Bros. Records in 1977. Between '78 and '84, Larry recorded six solo albums for Warner Bros. Records: 'Mr. 335: Live In Japan', 'Friends'; 'Eight Times Up'; 'Sleep Walk'; 'Strikes Twice'; and 'Larry Carlton'. The latter self-titled album was released hot on the heels of his debut session with rock supergroup Steely Dan.

With more than 3000 studio sessions under his belt by the early 1980s, Carlton won a GRAMMY® Award in 1981 for the theme to "Hill Street Blues" (a collaboration with Mike Post). In 1985, Carlton was approached by the newly formed MCA Master Series to consider doing an acoustic jazz album. His first release for the new label was 'Alone, But Never Alone', was a consensus #1 album on the Radio & Records and Billboard Jazz Charts.

Carlton's studio credits from the 1970s and early '80s include musicians and groups like: Steely Dan, Joni Mitchell, Michael Jackson, Sammy Davis Jr., Herb Alpert, Quincy Jones, Bobby Bland, Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt and literally dozens of others. Among his more notable projects as a session guitarist were Joni Mitchell's critically acclaimed 'Court and Spark' album and Donald Fagen's 'Nightfly' album. Carlton performed on four Steely Dan albums – 'Katy Lied' (1975); 'The Royal Scam' (1976); 'Aja' (1977); 'Gaucho' (1980).

The twelve months of 1987 brought some of the biggest highlights in Carlton's solo career. In addition to winning the GRAMMY® for "Minute by Minute," Carlton received a GRAMMY® Award Nomination for "Best Jazz Fusion Performance" for his live album 'Last Nite'. Coming off the success of two acoustic albums and one live album, Carlton was on a hot streak and entered the studio to work on his next project, 'On Solid Ground'. The all-electric project was Nominated for a GRAMMY® Award in 1989.

'Larry & Lee', Carlton's 1995 collaboration with guitar great Lee Ritenour, garnered him his eighth GRAMMY® Award Nomination. This was followed by 'The Gift' in '96 and 'Larry Carlton Collection Volume 2' in '97. That same year, his virtuosity and reputation secured him a place in the renowned and award-winning Warner Bros. Records' group Fourplay, when member Lee Ritenour left to head his own label. Carlton doubled the fun by signing to Warner Jazz as a solo artist at the same time.

In 1999, Larry Carlton received his very own spot on Hollywood's prestigious Rockwalk. On June 3, 1999 he was inducted along with Joe Satriani, Steve Vai and Jimmie Vaughn. The year 2000 started with Carlton putting his singularly superb fingerprints on the new millennium with his star-studded solo release on Warner Bros. Records, 'Fingerprints'.

Carlton has done eight acclaimed albums for Fourplay, most recently 2015's 'Silver'.

TICKETS FOR LARRY CARLTON ON SATURDAY OCTOBER 18

Tickets for the LARRY CARLTON at the New Orleans Jazz & Blues Market on Saturday October 18 at 7 & 9:30 P.M., as well as the current list of 2025 & 2026 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster and the New Orleans Jazz & Blues Market Online Event Calendar at: www.jazzandbluesmarket.com/events.

ABOUT NEW ORLEANS JAZZ & BLUES MARKET

The mission of the New Orleans Jazz & Blues Market, a Non-Profit Organization, is to provide guests outstanding, memorable experiences featuring legendary live performances from the most talented, accomplished, and passionate Jazz and Blues musicians in the world. New Orleans Jazz & Blues Market is a "listening room" with high-quality acoustics delivering stunning clarity and presence—capturing every detail and nuance of the music. Each seat offers the kind of intimate, immersive experience expected from a superior world-class performance space. New Orleans Jazz & Blues Market is located at 1436 Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard (currently free street parking and private valet parking for every show) in New Orleans, Louisiana. For more information visit www.jazzandbluesmarket.com. Sign-up for the New Orleans Jazz & Blues Market Email Newsletter to stay informed on Upcoming Shows, New Artist Announcements, Promotional Offers, Ticket On-Sale Dates, and Special Performances at www.jazzandbluesmarket.com/subscribe.

PRIVATE EVENTS AT NEW ORLEANS JAZZ & BLUES MARKET

A unique center of arts and culture in the heart of New Orleans, Louisiana, the New Orleans Jazz & Blues Market offers an excellent venue to host important corporate functions, weddings, intimate or large-scale social gatherings, private parties, and memorable celebrations. New Orleans Jazz & Blues Market is a modern, flexible, full-service event space with advanced production, sound, and lighting technologies as well as outstanding top tier culinary partnerships. The high-touch approach with professional and experienced event staff ensures that everything is tailored to exceed expectations. To start a conversation about hosting your event at the New Orleans Jazz & Blues Market, please call us at 504-636-8390, or fill out New Orleans Jazz & Blues Market Private Event Request Form.

NEW ORLEANS JAZZ ORCHESTRA (NOJO)

The New Orleans Jazz & Blues Market is home to the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra (NOJO), a Non-Profit Organization, who are dedicated to strengthening the legacy of Jazz throughout New Orleans, local communities, and across the world. The New Orleans Jazz Orchestra (NOJO) believes that Jazz can be the catalyst for positive and permanent change in the community.

New Orleans Jazz & Blues Market Website: www.jazzandbluesmarket.com

Media Contact

Suzanne Bresette, Bresette + Company, 1 978-857-7056, [email protected]

SOURCE New Orleans Jazz & Blues Market