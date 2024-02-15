New Osteopathic Medical School Leverages Learning Science and Technology in Innovative Curriculum

"We're thrilled to partner with OCOM to steer osteopathic medical education to the next level. TrueLearn's proven solution for maximizing learning and COMLEX-USA® performance is aligned with OCOM's cutting-edge approach, emphasizing evidence-based learning science to deliver optimal outcomes." Post this

A proponent of learning science, OCOM will integrate strategies such as spaced practice, interleaving, formative and summative assessments, weekly quizzes, and objective structured clinical examinations (OSCEs) throughout the curriculum. The school also has a spiral curriculum whereby three to six months after students are first taught information, they will be reassessed through a learning consolidation course.

"To drive long-term retention of knowledge, the information cannot be taught just once but needs to be reassessed after it is learned," says Founding Dean and Chief Academic Officer of OCOM, Dr. Robert T. Hasty, DO, FACOI, FACP. There is evidence to suggest adult learners who are re-assessed three to six months after they initially learned materials engage in deep-retrieval processes, which improves long-term knowledge retention. "We have modeled our curriculum around that, and will leverage COMBANK as a key tool in the process," says Dr. Hasty.

COMBANK, powered by TrueLearn, is used by nearly every osteopathic medical student in the nation for its predictive data gleaned from high-quality board-style practice questions that are aligned with the COMLEX-USA® blueprint.

TrueLearn's innovative platform was built on principles of cognition and data science to empower more durable learning while informing faculty of insightful performance analytics to guide teaching, support knowledge retention, and optimize curricular and program outcomes. Educators can integrate questions from COMBANK throughout the curriculum to engage students in various active learning strategies and simultaneously leverage TrueLearn's robust data analytics engine to surface detailed key and objective metrics—such as students' study habits, question responses, content strengths, and weaknesses—besides peer tracking and nationwide benchmarking.

OCOM's innovative approach to integrating COMBANK into the curriculum takes advantage of the TrueLearn platform's unique custom quizzing and assessment functionality features, seamlessly reinforcing key learning science principles not only to accelerate learning but also to track and ensure mastery of previously delivered content in the school's learning consolidation course.

This supports the development of life-long learners and OCOM's mission to produce highly proficient and caring osteopathic physicians to bridge the physician shortage within the Central Florida community. TrueLearn's partnership with OCOM is thus a natural fit as both place high value on learning science principles and maximizing adult learning practices.

TrueLearn's Chief Commercial Officer, Kate Campbell, says, "We are thrilled to partner with OCOM to steer osteopathic medical education to the next level. TrueLearn's proven solution for maximizing learning and COMLEX-USA® performance is aligned with OCOM's cutting-edge approach, emphasizing evidence-based learning science strategies to deliver optimal outcomes."

"Our goal is to continually innovate technologies and tools that empower educators to ensure students succeed on their board exams and in their medical careers. Vendors, educators, and policymakers must work together to ensure positive outcomes for all medical students and ultimately the patients they treat," she continues.

OCOM will celebrate its new program with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its 25-acre campus in Horizon West, Florida, on March 10, 2024.

Find out more about OCOM's vision and how they plan to integrate COMBANK, powered by TrueLearn, into their curriculum—read our interview with Dr. Robert T. Hasty.

About TrueLearn

TrueLearn is a leading digital learning and analytics company that focuses on training healthcare professionals in the areas of medicine, nursing, therapy, and allied health. Preparing for high-stakes exams in healthcare is challenging for even the highest-performing learners. We help them realize their full potential and support institutions in meeting educational goals. Learn more about TrueLearn here.

About OCOM

The Orlando College of Osteopathic Medicine (OCOM) was founded by Dr. Robert T. Hasty, DO, FACOI, FACP, with the mission to train caring and competent osteopathic physicians who will have an impact on the Central Florida community, our nation, and the global community. OCOM's vision is to be a leader in training caring, altruistic, and transformative osteopathic physicians in support of its mission. Learn more about OCOM here.

