New Outcomes Paper Documents Rising Depression and Anxiety Among Medicaid Patients in Latino Communities

"Our early data show that when care is delivered in trusting, culturally relevant spaces people are more willing to engage — which has important implications for Medicaid programs focused on equity, access, and long-term outcomes." Post this

Snapshot of a Community

Zócalo Health conducted a yearlong pilot program to assess and address behavioral health concerns in California's Central Valley and Central Coast. In these rural and semi-urban regions, Latinos make up over 60% of the population in core counties.

Key Findings:

72.6% reported one or more unmet social needs

1 in 4 screened positive for depression or anxiety

~82% initiated treatment after a positive screen

"The increase in positive screens for depression and anxiety over the last year are stunning. It is imperative that we rethink systems to deliver care in safe, easily accessible environments so that patients can get the help they need," said Zócalo Health CEO Erik Cardenas. "Our early data show that when care is delivered in trusting, culturally relevant spaces people are more willing to engage — which has important implications for Medicaid programs focused on equity, access, and long-term outcomes."

National data consistently show that Latino adults are less likely to receive behavioral health treatment than the general population, even when distress and impairment are present. When not sufficiently treated, depression and anxiety increase the total cost of care through downstream utilization: more emergency department visits, higher inpatient risk, and worsened management of chronic conditions. Behavioral health needs can interfere with medication adherence and self-management, particularly when members face material hardship and uncertain or inconsistent living conditions.

Community-Anchored Care Model Shows Early Promise

In response to what clinicians were seeing on the ground, Zócalo Health created and tested a care model built around bilingual clinicians, community health workers (Promotoras de Salud), and integrated behavioral health and social support. It was designed to reduce navigation burdens and improve continuity of care for better outcomes.

Among patients who initiated psychotherapy within the model:

68.9% attended two or more sessions — exceeding the 50% rate reported for Latinos in prior research and comparable to the 66% rate observed in the general population.

21.2% completed 3–4 sessions

38.8% completed 6 or more sessions

Members who sustained greater engagement experienced progressively greater symptom relief for every increase in adherence tier beyond the first visit.

"The pilot program demonstrates that engagement and outcomes improve when care reflects the realities of members' lives," said Sophia Pages, LMFT, Head of Behavioral Health at Zócalo Health. "These members showed up, trusted our teams, followed their care plans, and found relief."

For complete details on methodology, model design, and findings, please see the outcomes paper in its entirety here.

About Zócalo Health

Zócalo Health is dedicated to improving healthcare access for underserved communities. Our innovative virtual-first model pairs primary care providers with local community health workers, offering a holistic, culturally centered approach to care. We provide comprehensive care that meets members where they are. At Zócalo Health, we believe that healthcare should be accessible, equitable, and tailored to the needs of the communities we serve. Learn more at www.zocalo.health.

Media Contact

Amber Moore, Moore Communications, 1 5039439381, [email protected]

SOURCE Zócalo Health