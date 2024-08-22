New Owner Brings Energy, and Excitement to Caring Transitions Chicago Northwest Suburbs

"I was drawn to Caring Transitions by the opportunity to provide peace of mind to seniors who may no longer be able to manage their daily tasks and have no one to assist them. This business allows me to create a legacy while also making a spiritual impact." Post this

Deepti Shah, a lifelong entrepreneur and first-generation immigrant, brings over 26 years of business experience to her new role. Driven by a desire to create a lasting impact, Deepti is passionate about making a positive difference in the world. For the past six years, she has been searching for a business that aligns with her values of helping others, and Caring Transitions proved to be the perfect fit.

"I was drawn to Caring Transitions by the opportunity to provide peace of mind to seniors who may no longer be able to manage their daily tasks and have no one to assist them. This business allows me to create a legacy while also making a spiritual impact," said Shah.

In addition to her dedication to providing compassionate services to seniors, Deepti is also committed to supporting her local community. "I plan to create more employment opportunities within the area and provide jobs locally, ensuring that my business not only helps families but also contributes to the well-being of the community," Shah discussed.

"We are so thrilled to welcome Erin into the Caring Transitions franchise family and to strengthen and be able to continue to build up our brand presence in Wisconsin," said Ray Fabik, President of Caring Transitions. "Her entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to making a difference align perfectly with our mission, and we are confident she will be a valuable addition to our team."

Caring Transitions currently has more than 325 franchise locations serving families across the country.

