New Owner Brings Energy, and Excitement to Caring Transitions of Chippewa Valley

Erin's journey with Caring Transitions began in a personal way when she and her husband met a neighbor who had to transition out of her home unexpectedly. Witnessing firsthand how overwhelming the process was for her family, Erin saw the invaluable support Caring Transitions provided. This experience, coupled with her 20-year career in Human Resources, inspired Erin to take over the Chippewa Valley branch. "We believe in helping older adults transition into new spaces and taking the stress off families, just as Caring Transitions did for our neighbor," Erin shared.

"We're in that spot now where this feels right and with every client that we have had a chance to touch base with before going into these jobs," Erin said. "I feel like we're going to impact people's lives and take that stress off of them and give them that relief that they need from this overwhelming project that is such a big change in their life at that time."

With a strong commitment to compassion and a deep understanding of the challenges families face during life transitions, Erin and her team are eager to serve the Chippewa Valley community. They aim to ease the burden of downsizing, relocating, and estate sales, ensuring a smoother transition for seniors and their loved ones.

"Caring Transitions of Chippewa Valley currently has a very well-established team of professionals who truly handle things in a way that shows that they care," Erin discussed. "They can work alongside other people and their efficiency is just incredible."

While her husband, Greg Swoboda, is actively involved in the real estate industry, there will be no conflicts with how Caring Transitions of Chippewa Valley operates alongside other realtors. Erin ensures that her franchise provides seamless, compassionate support to families and this clear distinction between services allows them to maintain positive relationships with other professionals in the industry.

"We are so thrilled to welcome Erin into the Caring Transitions franchise family and to strengthen and be able to continue to build up our brand presence in Wisconsin," said Ray Fabik, President of Caring Transitions. "Her dedication and passion for helping others, combined with the established reputation of the Chippewa Valley location, make her the perfect leader to continue serving the local community with excellence."

Caring Transitions currently has more than 325 franchise locations serving families across the country.

