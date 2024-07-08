New Owner Brings Energy, and Excitement to Caring Transitions of North Austin Location

"Helping clients make tough decisions about what to keep and what to offer for sale so others can enjoy these cherished items is incredibly rewarding. This drove me to purchase a franchise with Caring Transitions and continue positively impacting our community." Post this

"I have great compassion and understanding for the memories attached to a home full of items that have been collected over many decades," said Susan. "Helping clients make tough decisions about what to keep and what to offer for sale so others can enjoy these cherished items is incredibly rewarding. This drove me to purchase a franchise with Caring Transitions and continue positively impacting our community."

Before diving into the world of estate sales, Susan had a career in marine biology in the early 2000s and spent many years as a stay-at-home mom. Her transition to the resale and antiques industry began with part-time work at antique malls, which eventually led her to a fulfilling role with Caring Transitions. Seeing the challenges friends and family faced during significant life transitions, such as downsizing or moving into assisted living, inspired Susan to purchase the Caring Transitions of North Austin franchise when the previous owner retired.

"Many people are uncertain about where their parents will go or how to manage the overwhelming process of moving and downsizing," Susan explained. "I love the idea of people aging in place, and I want to support families in navigating these transitions with compassion and professionalism."

Susan's commitment to helping others is matched by her enthusiasm for lifelong learning and community involvement. She enjoys hiking local trails in her hometown of Georgetown, spending time with her husband, two grown daughters, and three dogs, and indulging in her passion for thrift shopping and studying antiques and collectibles. Currently, she is working towards obtaining her Antiques Appraisal Certification from the Asheford Institute of Antiques.

"We are so thrilled to welcome Susan into the Caring Transitions franchise family and to strengthen and be able to continue to build up our brand presence in the Austin, Texas area," said Ray Fabik, President of Caring Transitions. "Her previous experiences with Caring Transitions, and her compassionate and caring nature will guide her to success as she leads the Caring Transitions of North Austin franchise."

Caring Transitions currently has more than 325 franchise locations serving families across the country.

About Caring Transitions

Caring Transitions, founded in 2006, is the most trusted and experienced national franchise specializing in senior relocation and transition services. With more than 300 locations throughout the United States, all owned and operated by Certified Relocation and Transition Specialists, Caring Transitions provides clients with supportive moves, auctions, rightsizing, and transitions.

