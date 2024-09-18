New Owners at Caring Transitions Twin Cities East Plan to Build Upon the Brand Success in the Community and Expend into St. Croix County and Surrounding Areas

"We want to be a valued service that people can always count on during some of life's most difficult moments." Post this

Spencer and James both have deep personal connections to the mission of Caring Transitions. Spencer's experience with his own family's challenges during the downsizing process drives his commitment to helping others. For James, having grown up in a family where seniors were always a central focus, he understands the emotional and logistical difficulties that can come with transitions later in life.

"We're excited to continue building on the strong foundation that was already laid in the Twin Cities East Territory," said Spencer Korum. "Both James and I have experienced the challenges of downsizing and relocating loved ones, and we understand how overwhelming it can be. Our goal is to offer families a seamless transition, taking the burden off their shoulders while providing them with the best service possible."

Spencer and James plan to leverage their background in sales and community outreach to further the mission of Caring Transitions. They are committed not only to delivering exceptional services but also to becoming active members of the local communities they serve, participating in events, volunteering time, and building strong relationships with senior living centers and other partners. "The feedback from the community so far has been overwhelming," said James Fall. "We're incredibly excited to grow our business while giving back and making a positive impact."

James also highlighted the importance of community outreach and giving back, noting, "We want to be more than just a business in this community. We aim to be an integral part of it. Whether we're volunteering at local events or simply providing information on how our services can help, we're committed to making a difference."

Spencer, married to his wife Ashley, is the father of two sons, Owen and Jacob. With their strong family bonds and passion for helping others, Spencer and James are eager to make a positive impact on the communities they serve. "We want to be a valued service that people can always count on during some of life's most difficult moments," added Spencer.

"We are so thrilled to welcome both Spencer and James into the Caring Transitions franchise family and to strengthen and be able to continue to build up our brand presence in Minnesota," said Ray Fabik, President of Caring Transitions. "Their passion for helping seniors and their shared commitment to maintaining the high standards of care and service our brand is known for will ensure that families in the Twin Cities East area receive exceptional support during these important life changes."

Caring Transitions currently has more than 350 franchise locations serving families across the country.

To learn more about Caring Transitions, visit CaringTransitions.com.

About Caring Transitions

Caring Transitions, founded in 2006, is the most trusted and experienced national franchise specializing in senior relocation and transition services. With more than 350 locations throughout the United States, all owned and operated by Certified Relocation and Transition Specialists, Caring Transitions provides clients with supportive moves, auctions, rightsizing, and transitions. This includes expert advice plus a well-executed transition plan beginning with the initial sorting of personal belongings through packing, unpacking, resettling, and selling of items to the final clearing and cleaning of the property. For more information, visit http://www.caringtransitions.com.

Follow Us!

Be sure to follow our national social media platforms on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok.

Media Contact

Caring Transitions, Caring Transitions, 8442205427, [email protected], www.CaringTransitions.com

SOURCE Caring Transitions