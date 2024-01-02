New Owners Bring Energy, Expanding Caring Transitions of Carlsbad, La Jolla, and Temecula

"Supporting seniors and their families while having the expertise to help them sort through what can be a challenging time aligned with our beliefs as we shift from the corporate world to entrepreneurship." Post this

Helping people is no new task for Luis and Corine Peralta. The husband-and-wife duo have been involved with their community and are founders of the Smiles by Angles Foundation. This nonprofit provides new books and literacy to underserved children in hospitals, foster care, and other communities.

While searching for a new business opportunity, Luis stated that Caring Transitions matched their own mission of assisting others through difficult times. "We felt that the value proposition and the services [Caring Transitions] provides to seniors and their families was vital. Supporting seniors and their families while having the expertise to help them sort through what can be a challenging time aligned with our beliefs as we shift from the corporate world to entrepreneurship."

With its expansion, Caring Transitions of Carlsbad, La Jolla, and Temecula now serves La Jolla, Encinitas, Carlsbad, San Diego, Fallbrook, Oceanside, San Marcos, Escondido, La Costa, Del Mar, Vista, Rancho Santa Fe, Ramona, Vista, Oceanside, Solana Beach, Cardiff, Bonsall, Temecula, Encinitas, Pala, Winchester and the surrounding areas. Caring Transitions currently has more than 300 franchise locations serving families nationwide.

"Luis and Corine were born to help others and their spirit and passion for their community is particularly strong," said Ray Fabik, President of Caring Transitions. "The Peralta's are a perfect fit for expanding the compassionate care Caring Transitions offers and providing exceptional service to those in southern California."

To learn more about Caring Transitions, visit https://www.caringtransitionscarlsbad.com.

For more about franchising opportunities with Caring Transitions, visit https://www.caringtransitionsfranchise.com/.

About Caring Transitions

Caring Transitions, founded in 2006, is the most trusted and experienced national franchise specializing in senior relocation and transition services. With more than 300 locations throughout the United States, all owned and operated by Certified Relocation and Transition Specialists, Caring Transitions provides clients with supportive moves, auctions, rightsizing, and transitions. This includes expert advice plus a well-executed transition plan beginning with the initial sorting of personal belongings through packing, unpacking, resettling, and selling of items to the final clearing and cleaning of the property. For more information, visit http://www.caringtransitions.com or visit us on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/CaringTransitions/.

