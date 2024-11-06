New Owners Shaun and Christen Murphy Bring Compassion, Expanding Caring Transitions to Waterloo & Mount Vernon, IL Area

"We understand the stress of moving and having to downsize your life, and we want to help others navigate that transition with a positive experience." Post this

Shaun and Christen Murphy are excited to bring their expertise and passion for helping others to Caring Transitions. The couple has been working together in their family-owned renovation business, Murphy Cleanout Services, for the past four years, after moving back to Illinois from Houston, Texas.

"We understand the stress of moving and having to downsize your life, and we want to help others navigate that transition with a positive experience," said Christen. With a strong background in renovation and project management, the Murphys aim to apply their experience to help families in their community navigate the emotional and physical challenges of downsizing, decluttering, and estate management.

Christen, a former ESL teacher, and Shaun, with over 20 years of experience in the oil and gas industry, both understand the importance of providing compassionate, detailed services to clients. Their approach to listening carefully and crafting personalized plans makes them well-equipped to serve the unique needs of their clients. "One thing we're really good at is listening to people, understanding what they need, and coming up with a plan that makes sense for them," said Christen.

The Murphys are also passionate about giving back to their local community. They are active sponsors of local schools, sports programs, and the VFW. "Our commitment to the community is a huge part of who we are, and we look forward to finding even more ways to get involved and help those in need," said Shaun.

"We are so excited to welcome The Murphys into the Caring Transitions franchise family and to strengthen and be able to continue to build up our brand presence in Illinois," said Ray Fabik, President of Caring Transitions. "Shaun and Christen's dedication to their community and their hands-on experience make them the perfect addition to our network, and we know they will make a great impact."

Caring Transitions currently has more than 350 franchise locations serving families across the country.

