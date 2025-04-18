New Ownership Set to Invest $30 Million into Apex Motor Club

"This investment allows us to fast-track enhancements that build on what our members already love—great trackside culture, thrilling experiences, world-class amenities, and a strong sense of community," said Matt Williams, President of Private Motorsports Group. Post this

RJT Capital, led by John Hensler, is a Phoenix-based family office that brings deep local roots and a passion for both development and motorsports. As part of this commitment, the company recently financed the completion of Track 2, Apex's state-of-the-art $20 million second circuit. These additions will further enrich Apex's unique offering and solidify its position as the premier motorsports destination in the country.

"This investment is a tremendous boost to the future of Apex," said Matt Williams, President of Private Motorsports Group. "It not only secures the financial foundation of the club but also allows us to fast-track enhancements that build on what our members already love—a great trackside culture, thrilling track experiences, world-class amenities, and a strong sense of community."

The transaction and upcoming developments underscore a long-term commitment to making Apex Motor Club the best motorsports club in the nation. Members can look forward to an even more dynamic and rewarding club environment as the next phase of growth unfolds.

About Apex Motor Club

Located in Maricopa, Ariz., Apex Motor Club offers world-class track experiences, luxury amenities and an exclusive community for driving enthusiasts. Designed for both casual drivers and competitive racers, Apex Motor Club provides a high-performance environment for members to push their vehicles, and themselves, to the limit in a safe and controlled setting. Whether you're a seasoned racer or just beginning your motorsports journey, every lap is an invitation to push your limits. For more information, visit apexmotorclub.com.

About RJT Capital:

With established relationships in both private and institutional finance, RJT Capital provides critical support in structuring and funding to ensure projects are delivered efficiently and successfully. RJT, and its team, has led commercial, infrastructure, and specialty projects across Arizona, including high-end automotive and industrial facilities. Their consistent performance and licensing across multiple disciplines reflect a strong foundation in general and specialized construction.

Media Contact

Lauren Neuman, Apex Motor Club, 1 8139000453, [email protected], https://apexmotorclub.com/

SOURCE Apex Motor Club