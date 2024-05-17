New Partnership Between Clean Cooking Alliance and World Resources Institute Seeks To Promote Clean Cooking in Key Regions

"Hopefully, these discussions and partnerships like ours will inspire others to scale up clean cooking approaches and secure the financing needed for meaningful change." - CCA CEO Dymphna van der Lans Post this

Wanjira Mathai, WRI's Managing Director for Africa and Global Partnerships, said, "At WRI, we are always looking for practical, locally led solutions to the climate crisis that work for people, nature, and climate. This partnership with CCA enables us to work collaboratively to tackle one of the biggest development challenges ever. We are thrilled to combine efforts with CCA to embed clean cooking solutions into our work across energy, cities, vital landscapes, and food at WRI."

Through this partnership, WRI and CCA will develop research and tools and organize events to integrate clean cooking solutions into initiatives related to urban communities, nature-based solutions, food systems, and youth engagement. By working together, both organizations aim to create strategies to adopt clean cooking practices to benefit those with the greatest need, while ensuring that nature and ecosystems otherwise polluted by traditional cooking practices are preserved and even restored.

Dymphna van der Lans, CCA's CEO, said, "By partnering with WRI, we can embed clean cooking in ways that will help people and ecosystems flourish. This type of cross-cutting and systemic collaboration is essential for large-scale, long-term clean cooking transitions, and I hope that our partnership will inspire others to prioritize clean cooking and secure the financing need for meaningful change."

