New PBS Stand-up Comedy Documentary Series ROOTS OF COMEDY WITH JESUS TREJO Reveals How Humor Mirrors Society's Complex Social Issues

"No matter where you live or what your beliefs are, our love of laughter is something we all have in common," commented Jesus Trejo. "Laughter opens our ears and our hearts--and once people are listening, who knows what they might be inspired to do?"

"Our hope is that ROOTS OF COMEDY WITH JESUS TREJO will spark conversation and inspire viewers," explained PBS SoCal Chief Content Officer Tamara Gould. "With the series' unique ability to blend levity, reality and education on multiple platforms, our goal is that viewers will find some of the nation's toughest challenges a little more accessible, allowing audiences to connect more deeply with their own communities."

ROOTS OF COMEDY WITH JESUS TREJO episodes are slated to air as follows (subject to change):

"Ali Sultan" Premieres on Fri., June 21 at 10 p.m. ET/ 9 p.m. CT

In Minneapolis, Jesus Trejo meets Yemeni comedian Ali Sultan. Ali opens up about his mental health struggles, weaving humor and vulnerability into a narrative of resilience and self-discovery, highlighting how comedy has helped his well-being.

"Vanessa Gonzalez" Premieres on Fri., June 21 at 10:30 p.m. ET/ 9:30 p.m. CT

Jesus Trejo follows Austin-based rising comedian Vanessa Gonzalez on a Texan adventure back to her hometown of Laredo. Vanessa shares the humor of her childhood as the daughter of first-generation, Mexican American border patrol agents.

"Eeland Stribling" Premieres on Fri., June 28 at 10 p.m. ET/ 9 p.m. CT

Jesus Trejo travels to Denver to meet a comic whose life on the river is as important as his life on stage. Eeland Stribling strives to find true life balance in the outdoors of Colorado where he often calls on his experience as a wildlife biologist.

"Tatanka Means" Premieres on Fri., June 28 at 10:30 p.m. ET/ 9:30 p.m. CT

Exploring Chinle, Arizona, Jesus Trejo connects with Native American comic and actor Tatanka Means. Tatanka delves into his upbringing on the reservation, using humor to illuminate the enduring challenges faced by Indigenous communities nationwide.

"Adam Pasi" Premieres on Fri., July 5 at 10 p.m. ET/ 9 p.m. CT

In Portland, Jesus Trejo meets Samoan comedian Adam Pasi. The only ever two-time winner of Portland's Funniest Person competition, Adam takes Jesus behind the scenes, showcasing the grind it takes to become a successful comic while performing for his parents for the first time.

"Sierra Katow" Premieres on Fri., July 5 at 10:30 p.m. ET/ 9:30 p.m. CT

In Los Angeles, Jesus Trejo embraces the hometown vibe, teaming up with actor/comedian Sierra Katow. A fourth-generation Chinese and Japanese American, Sierra and Jesus together weave culture, history and humor against the vibrant tapestry of L.A.

The comedians to be included in the series are as follows (in alphabetical order by last name):

Vanessa Gonzalez – Austin, TX – In 2022, Vanessa Gonzalez was named one of "Variety's Top 10 Comics to Watch" and she was just voted this year's "Best Stand-Up Comic in Austin " by The Austin Chronicle for the second year in a row. She's been featured on TruTV's "Laff Mobb's Laff Tracks," HBO's "Entre Nos" and Comedy Central's "Stand-Up Presents" as well as "A Little Late with Lilly Singh ." You can currently catch her on "Comedy Chingonas" on Max, "This Joka" on the Roku Channel and performing live opening for Chelsea Handler on the 2023 "Little Big Bitch Tour." Gonzalez recently did a guest star role on "Lopez Vs. Lopez" for NBC. Prior to that she had guested on "The Garcias" for MAX." Recent work includes her comedy album "My Birthday's Tomorrow" and her podcast with Micheal Foulk "I'm Not Busy."





ROOTS OF COMEDY WITH JESUS TREJO is funded by grants from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the Wyncote Foundation and the Frieda Berlinski Foundation.

The series is co-produced for PBS by PBS SoCal, CALICO and the National Multicultural Alliance. Jesus Trejo and Juan Devis executive produce along with CALICO's Danny Lee and Justin Yungfleisch as well as PBS SoCal's Tamara Gould. The series is directed by Donny Jackson. Wendy Llinás is the executive in charge for PBS.

About PBS SoCal

PBS SoCal uses the power of public media for good, strengthening the civic fabric of Southern California and providing our community with an essential connection to a wider world. As a local, donor/member-supported non-profit organization, PBS SoCal manages 7 channels — including 2 primary broadcast channels, PBS SoCal and PBS SoCal Plus as well as 5 digital subchannels. With a commitment to make content available anytime and anywhere for free, PBS SoCal is reaches nearly 19M viewers in the region with programming that reflects the diversity of Southern California and showcases the full schedule of beloved and trusted PBS content spanning Education, News, Environment and Arts & Culture. PBS SoCal programming is available to viewers over-the-air, on all key streaming platforms via the free PBS App and PBS KIDS App. PBS SoCal also sparks the sharing of ideas at in-person cultural events and community conversations as well as prepares children for kindergarten and beyond by bringing bilingual, hands-on learning experiences to the community for free.

About CALICO

The brainchild of filmmaker Danny Lee, CALICO is a 100% BIPOC-owned, award-winning production company dedicated to culturally authentic + impactful storytelling through inventive filmmaking. In TV + film, CALICO has produced projects for HBO, Amazon, Hulu, Netflix, Showtime, ESPN, PBS, Uninterrupted, Starz, Spotify, Complex, and more. CALICO is also an MBE (Minority Business Enterprise) certified company.

About National Multicultural Alliance

The National Multicultural Alliance (NMCA) comprises five distinct and separate organizations — Black Public Media (BPM), Center for Asian American Media (CAAM), Latino Public Broadcasting (LPB), Pacific Islanders in Communications (PIC), and Vision Maker Media (VMM). With primary funding from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the NMCA is a leader in the diverse independent film and digital media field. Having developed and provided production support for a wealth of broadcast and digital media content for more than four decades, the NMCA has contributed to the nation's appreciation of diverse cultures and storytelling. The programs it supports enjoy multi-platform distribution on PBS, and to schools and libraries. Its member organizations provide production training, professional development, and mentorship for the advancement of filmmakers of color. The NMCA also collaborates on national series and specials for public media, and it works with public television stations to launch community engagement initiatives. For more information, visit https://nmcalliance.org/.

