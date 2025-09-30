New Peer-Reviewed Study Finds Single-Session Virtual Reality Exposure Can Reduce Needle-Related Anxiety in Adults

"VR holds great promise for transforming how we prepare and support people, paving the way toward more compassionate, accessible, and effective healthcare experiences," Dr. Nejra van Zalk, Associate Professor and Director of the Design Psychology Lab, Imperial College London. Post this

Key Outcomes

VR exposure successfully elicited anxiety as intended during the session and reduced anxiety from baseline to post-intervention in the experimental group.

Participants showed a statistically significant one-month improvement in symptom severity on one of the symptom measures, the Specific Phobia Questionnaire (SPQ), demonstrating the potential of VR exposure to reduce fear of needles over time.

High usability (mean System Usability Scale ≈73, above the 68 benchmark); strong presence/plausibility ratings.

Results support VR exposure as a promising, scalable approach; researchers note that larger studies and multi-session protocols will help strengthen and expand these findings.

Dr. Nejra van Zalk, Associate Professor and Director of the Design Psychology Lab, Imperial College London, said, "Our research confirms that virtual reality can be a powerful tool for alleviating anxiety in individuals who struggle with needles. The immersive elements of VR are particularly effective in simulating medical contexts, enabling people to spend time in these environments while remaining secure in the comfort of the 'real world'. VR holds great promise for transforming how we prepare and support people, paving the way toward more compassionate, accessible, and effective healthcare experiences."

Why It Matters

Fear of needles affects an estimated 20–30% of adults and can deter vaccinations, blood tests, and routine care. The study addresses an under-researched area of mental health, demonstrating how virtual reality can open new treatment pathways.

These promising results lay the groundwork for future larger trials and multi-session protocols designed to further strengthen and expand the impact of VR therapy for needle fear.

"Virtual reality offers a unique opportunity to make evidence-based therapies more accessible to the millions of people who avoid care due to fear of needles," said Eran Orr, Founder & CEO of XRHealth. "This study highlights the impact of immersive technology in delivering scalable, repeatable interventions that can help patients better manage anxiety and improve their healthcare experience."

About the Study

Participants completed two self-paced exposures in a virtual clinic scenario (waiting room, injection, and blood-draw sequences). Anxiety (SUDS) and affect (PANAS) were measured throughout; follow-up occurred at one month. The researchers report that equipment was loaned by XRHealth, with no company involvement in design/analysis/writing. Full article: https://doi.org/10.3389/fpsyt.2025.1642988

About XRHealth

XRHealth is the world's leading XR therapeutic healthcare platform, combining immersive technology with evidence-based programs across physical, cognitive, and behavioral health. Operating globally, XRHealth is an FDA-registered medical platform and a pioneer in running telehealth clinics powered by advanced therapeutic technology. In 2025, the company's VR CBT headset was officially classified as Durable Medical Equipment (DME), expanding patient access to immersive care. With a mission to enhance medical treatments and improve patient outcomes, XRHealth partners with providers, payers, and health systems worldwide, and its solutions are used by hospitals, rehabilitation centers, and clinicians to deliver engaging, effective, and measurable outcomes. Learn more at www.xr.health

