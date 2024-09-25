New Permitting and Licensing Software by Inspect2go Utilizing a Cloud-Based SaaS Solution

Inspect2go launches new cloud-based permitting software. The web-based SaaS program is designed for state and local government agencies that issue permits and licenses for public health, environmental health, business, building, and other government programs.
SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inspect2go's Permitting Software is specifically designed for state and local government agencies. The solution is tailored to each customer's unique application forms, permit certificates, and workflow.
The cloud-based permitting and licensing program is accessible from any web-enabled device, whether in the office, at home, or on the road. City and County government agencies provide all of their existing documentation to Inspect2go, such as permit/license applications, certificates, additional forms, and existing historical databases (SQL, MS Access, Excel, etc.) for migration into the new system. Inspect2go interviews its government customers to understand nuances in process workflows that may be unique to each department. Inspect2go then configures the system around the customer's exact forms, workflow, and desired specifications, resulting in a hosted, full-service, total solution.
Permitting and Licensing Functions:
- Search for permits, licenses, and data in the system
- Calculate permit fees
- Create invoices and generate financial reports
- Complete permit and license applications
- Renew permits
- Generate multiple permits simultaneously
- Upload documents, notes, and photos
- Make payments online
- Run reports
- Citizens can track permit application status, check records, and communicate via an online, web-based portal
About Inspect2go
Inspect2go offers specialized software for city, county, and state-level government agencies. We serve public health, environmental health, engineering, building, code enforcement, and other departments that interact daily with the public. Products and services include public web portals for online citizen access, permitting and licensing software with online applications and payment processing, data migration, cloud (SQL) database hosting services, inspection mobile applications, and custom programming services to automate complex office workflows. Inspect2go products are web/cloud-based solutions with ongoing SaaS support and maintenance.
Media Contact
Paul Smith, Inspect2go Inc., 1 (949) 429-4620, [email protected], https://inspect2go.com/
