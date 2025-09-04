New Perry Weather Survey Reveals 79% of Construction Firms Report Heat-Related Incidents and Escalating Temperatures

Study highlights significant productivity loss, worker turnover, and policy gaps as extreme heat becomes a primary jobsite disruptor.
DALLAS, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new survey commissioned by Perry Weather, a leader in weather safety technology, reveals that extreme heat is creating critical safety and efficiency vulnerabilities on construction sites.
The report, "Under Pressure: How Extreme Heat Is Reshaping Construction Safety," found that nearly 8 in 10 U.S. construction leaders reported heat-related incidents at their jobsites in the past year. The findings reveal a growing crisis where rising temperatures are costing companies millions in delays, turnover, and safety risks.
The survey of 250 construction leaders, conducted by independent research firm TrendCandy, exposes the financial and human costs of rising temperatures. Key findings indicate a systemic challenge impacting projects from start to finish:
- Productivity in Peril: 89% of construction leaders observed productivity losses during high-heat days, averaging 4–6 hours of downtime weekly.
- Worker Retention Crisis: Heat safety is now a critical factor in workforce stability, as 65% of firms have had workers leave jobs due to concerns over inadequate heat safety.
- Significant Financial Impact: The average cost of a single heat stress incident is between $5,001 and $10,000, highlighting a major financial incentive for proactive mitigation.
- The Policy-Practice Gap: Despite widespread monitoring, 49% still struggle to enforce heat safety policies, and 13% admit to having no written heat safety policy.
"The data is clear: hoping for cooler days is no longer a viable business strategy," said Colin Perry, CEO of Perry Weather.
"The gap between having monitoring tools and enforcing safety protocols on the ground is where injuries happen, projects stall, and skilled workers walk away. This report is a wake-up call for the industry to move from a reactive to a proactive stance on heat safety."
The study found the average heat stress incident costs $5,000–$10,000, underscoring the financial burden. Yet many companies still rely on supervisors alone for enforcement, leaving compliance gaps that expose workers and firms to risk.
The survey also uncovered cultural challenges, with 48% of workers ignoring protocols due to deadline pressure and 35% admitting they don't want to appear weak. This indicates that technology and policy alone are insufficient without a supportive safety culture.
To download the full "Under Pressure" report and learn actionable strategies for mitigating heat risk, click here.
