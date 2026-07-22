New Phase Appoints Renowned U.S. Cancer Expert Prof. Jeff Geschwind to Scientific Advisory Board for Oncology Treatment

"New Phase has a very promising therapy that could be on the verge of a breakthrough and potentially change care for patients with metastatic cancer," said Prof. Geschwind. Post this

"We are thrilled to welcome Professor Geschwind as an official part of New Phase's ongoing work to transform stage IV cancer into a chronic condition and prolong patients' lives," said New Phase co-founder and CEO, Ofer Shalev. "His deep expertise and knowledge in interventional oncology and radiology will be a critical piece in New Phase's ongoing success of making our breakthrough treatment a reality for so many patients facing a stage IV cancer diagnosis."

Previously, Prof. Geschwind served as the chairman of radiology and biomedical imaging and radiologist‑in‑chief at Yale New Haven Hospital, as well as a professor of radiology and medicine (oncology), where he helped advance clinical practice, research and multidisciplinary cancer care.

Widely regarded as a pioneer and one of the founders of interventional oncology, he has published nearly 300 scientific papers and has received numerous national and international awards recognizing his scientific and clinical contributions.

"New Phase has a very promising therapy that could be on the verge of a breakthrough and potentially change care for patients with metastatic cancer," said Prof. Geschwind. "New Phase's transformational technology has the potential to extend the lives of stage IV cancer patients without the toxic side effects of traditional treatments."

Prof. Geschwind will continue to join New Phase as a lecturer and presenter at oncology conferences, as an oncology representative in FDA discussions, and as part of the New Phase team developing the clinical protocol for feasibility studies. He will also join discussions with strategic partners as a member of the scientific advisory board.

ABOUT NEW PHASE

New Phase is a clinical-stage medical-device company pioneering electromagnetic nanotherapy to treat advanced solid tumors. The company's breakthrough, proprietary SARAH Nanoparticles (SaNP) combine with its electromagnetic induction system (EIS) to generate targeted hyperthermia that destroys cancer cells without harming surrounding healthy tissue. This novel approach has demonstrated disease stability in multiple late-stage cancers with no observed side effects.

Driven by a mission to enhance the lives of cancer patients, New Phase has secured 18 patents worldwide and is the first company globally to implement electromagnetic hyperthermia for stage IV human cancers at a clinical level. The company's first-in-human trial at Mayo Clinic marks a major step toward bringing this life-extending technology to patients worldwide.

For more information, visit www.newphase.net and follow New Phase on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Megan Derkey, Bellmont Partners, 1 6512695182, [email protected], https://newphase.co.il/

SOURCE NEW PHASE