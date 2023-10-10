New Philips Creator Series Monitor set to showcase at AdobeMax 2023

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TPV-USA, a trailblazing display specialist and North America brand license partner for Philips monitors is thrilled to announce its participation at AdobeMax 2023, the premier annual event for design, creativity, and technology. The event is scheduled to take place from October 10-12, 2023, at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, CA. Visit Philips at booth #0306.

AdobeMax brings together a global community of creative minds, industry experts, and technology enthusiasts to explore the latest trends, tools, and innovations in design and creativity. Philips is honored to be a part of this vibrant event, offering a unique opportunity to showcase cutting-edge products and solutions to an engaged and diverse audience.

As a key participant, Philips is set to showcase an array of displays including the new Philips Creator Series 27E2F7901 monitor. With more and more people creating content rather than just consuming it, Philips foresaw a need for a monitor that delivers designer-level tools at a price more creators could afford. This monitor features an exceptional 4K screen resolution enhanced by IPS Black and Display HDR400 for very deep blacks that really make colors pop. It also covers a much wider color gamut than most monitors (sRBG 100% and DCI-P3 98%), and Display-P3 perfectly reflects the colors and details you see on users' MacBook screens. With USB-C docking, the monitor connects to your computer with one single cable for power and data. But the real magic trick is delivering this designer-level visual experience at an MSRP of $499.

"We are thrilled to be a part of AdobeMax 2023, and we're looking forward to sharing our latest innovations with the global design and technology community," said James Melendez, President & CEO at TPV USA.

Visit Philips at booth #0306 to explore innovative offerings and experience firsthand the transformative power they can bring to your creative projects. Don't miss this opportunity to connect with us and discover how we can elevate your creative endeavors to new heights.

For more information visit, https://geni.us/philips-27E2F7901

About TPV-USA

TPV-USA Corp. provides products that deliver exceptional audio and visual experiences to consumer and commercial customers through its portfolio of home audio, monitors, and professional displays, including hospitality TVs, digital signage, interactive touchscreens, and direct view LED displays. We are an affiliate of TPV Technology Limited (TPV), the world's largest manufacturer of monitors, and a leading provider of display solutions for the B2C and B2B markets. TPV exclusively markets and sells Philips Sound and Philips Professional Displays under trademark license by Koninklijke Philips N.V. , and is the owner of AOC. Philips is consistently ranked as a top global brand by publications such as Interbrand, while AOC is the top brand worldwide for gaming monitors (IDC, Q4, 2022). TPV USA was established in May 2020, and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

