New Philips Creator Series Monitor Showcases at Pepcom's "Holiday Spectacular!" in NYC

New Philips Creator Series Monitor Showcases at Pepcom's "Holiday Spectacular!"

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TPV-USA, a leading display specialist and North America brand license partner for Philips monitors, will showcase the new Philips 27E2F7901, at Pepcom's "Holiday Spectacular!" event in New York City from 5:00pm to 8:00pm (EST) on October 19, 2023 at the Metropolitan Pavilion.

With more and more people creating content rather than just consuming it, Philips foresaw a need for a monitor that delivers designer-level tools at a price more creators could afford. The Philips 27E2F7901 Creator Series Monitor features an exceptional 4K screen resolution enhanced by IPS Black and Display HDR400 for very deep blacks that really make colors pop. It also covers a much wider color gamut than most monitors (sRBG 100% and DCI-P3 98%), and Display-P3 perfectly reflects the colors and details you see on users' MacBook screens. With USB-C docking, the monitor connects to your computer with one single cable for power and data. But the real magic trick is delivering this designer-level visual experience at an MSRP of $499.

Philips 27E2F7901 Creator Series Monitor is available now, on Amazon at $499.99.

About TPV-USA

TPV-USA Corp. provides products that deliver exceptional audio and visual experiences to consumer and commercial customers through its portfolio of home audio, monitors, and professional displays, including hospitality TVs, digital signage, interactive touchscreens, and direct view LED displays. We are an affiliate of TPV Technology Limited (TPV), the world's largest manufacturer of monitors, and a leading provider of display solutions for the B2C and B2B markets. TPV exclusively markets and sells Philips Sound and Philips Professional Displays under trademark license by Koninklijke Philips N.V. Philips is consistently ranked as a top global brand by publications such as Interbrand. TPV USA was established in May 2020, and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

