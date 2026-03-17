New PhotoShelter Research Finds AI Accelerating Content Creation While Engagement Lags

"AI has made it easier than ever to create content, but marketing teams are still managing the rest of the process manually, when they don't need to," said Christina Kyriazi, SVP of Marketing at PhotoShelter. Post this

A large majority (69%) of marketing professionals now use AI in their asset and content workflows, up from just 59% in 2023, and 54% say AI has become an essential creative partner. At the same time, 41% report difficulty driving engagement, nearly half struggle to reach wider audiences (46%) and struggle standing out from competitors (45%).

"AI has removed many of the barriers that once slowed down content creation," said Andrew Fingerman, CEO of PhotoShelter. "But speed alone doesn't create impact. Brands still need originality, human judgment and strong creative direction to produce content audiences actually trust, relate to and engage with."

Additional findings from the report include:

AI is making it easier to produce content, but harder to stand out. 87% of marketers using AI rely on it for written content, 71% use it for idea generation, but 80% worry the technology will flood audiences with generic content.

The content review bottleneck hurts revenue. 46% say content gets stuck in review, 41% in approvals, and 70% say these delays impact revenue-generating work.

Leaders see performance, but creators feel the friction. Executives are more likely to report measurable AI benefits than the individual contributors navigating review cycles and revisions.

AI is saving time across marketing teams. 78% say it frees up time for meaningful work, 63% say it reduces manual tasks, and professionals estimate AI saves about 15 hours per week (six of which are spent on content generation alone).

Human creativity remains central to marketing. Despite widespread AI adoption, 96% say human oversight is critical to preserving originality in campaigns.

"AI has made it easier than ever to create content, but marketing teams are still managing the rest of the process manually, when they don't need to," said Christina Kyriazi, SVP of Marketing at PhotoShelter. "They are missing an opportunity to use AI to automate the workflows around content, like organizing and tagging assets, routing approvals and reducing repetitive work. Eliminating the mundane allows creative teams to focus on the ideas that actually drive engagement."

To review the findings and download the full report, click here.

Methodology

Between August and September 2025, PhotoShelter surveyed 388 full-time marketing and creative professionals in the United States working in brand, social media, communications, marketing or graphic design roles across companies of varying sizes and industries.

About PhotoShelter

Founded in 2005, PhotoShelter is a leading digital asset management (DAM) platform for marketers and creatives. Our AI-driven solution simplifies content collection, organization, and distribution. Trusted by global brands like the NFL, MLB, Purdue University, and Wendy's, we securely manage over 6.7+ billion assets and support nearly 100 million annual downloads.

Media Contact

Samantha Stone, PhotoShelter, 1 6173655829, [email protected], www.photoshelter.com

SOURCE PhotoShelter