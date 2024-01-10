New Pickleball Paddle Gives Tennis Players the Upper Hand

"As a pro level player, pro coach, and paddle designer, my belief is that 17-inch by 7-inch Maximum Allowable Standard paddles will become the default paddle for all professional players within two years," said Brett Warner, co-founder of CRUSH. Post this

The unique features of RQT ($199.95) include a maximum allowable 17-inch-long frame and an extra-extended 6.5-inch handle that work together to solve a major problem for many tennis and pickleball players – hitting two-handed backhands comfortably. The paddle takes advantage of recent breakthrough advances in pickleball paddle construction – specifically, thermoformed raw carbon fiber engineering that generates 20-25% more power than traditional assembled paddles. The first drop of RQT paddles will be showcased at the largest pickleball festival in the world; The Pickle Games Miami Jan. 13-14.

"Our mission is to offer the best paddles on the market for less, with great attention on our manufacturing, while being equally focused on the community of pickleball that motivates us to CRUSH life," said Pete and Richelle Nassos, husband-and-wife co-founders of CRUSH.

CRUSH and Fromuth believe the RQT paddle will immediately disrupt the pickleball paddle market that generates over $150 million annually and is comprised of a crowded field of over 500 companies. The opportunity to develop a new category of Maximum Allowable Standard paddles has the potential to provide players with the most powerful and maneuverable pickleball paddle ever made.

"Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the U.S., and everyone wants to know what's coming next," said Brett Warner, co-founder and paddle designer for CRUSH. "As a pro level player, pro coach, and paddle designer, my belief is that 17-inch by 7-inch Maximum Allowable Standard paddles will become the default paddle for all professional players within two years; playing with traditional 15.5-16.5-inch paddles will be relegated to recreation-level and newcomers to the sport."

For more information on CRUSH, its products, or to become an ambassador for the brand, visit crushpickleball.com and join the community on Instagram @crush_pickleball. Learn more about the brand and its mission with the CRUSH life podcast.

About CRUSH

CRUSH makes premium pickleball paddles and equipment that perform better for longer and cost less. The FREESTYLE Pro Paddle is made with thermoform raw carbon fiber, 16mm, and available in red, grey, and blue. The FEARLESS Hybrid Paddle is traditional construction raw carbon fiber, 14mm, and available in royal blue and lime green. For more information on CRUSH, its mission, its products, or to become an ambassador for the brand visit crushpickleball.com and join the community on Instagram @crush_pickleball. Learn more about the brand and its mission with the CRUSHlife podcast.

About Fromuth Racquet Sports

Fromuth Racquet Sports is a wholesale racquet sports distributor based in Pennsylvania. We distribute tennis, pickleball, racquetball and fitness equipment, apparel, and footwear to pro shops, country clubs and teams across the United States. We offer an extensive selection of tennis racquets, tennis string sets, and court equipment from leading racquet sports manufacturers. For more information, visit fromuthtennis.com/.

Media Contact

Kwyn Johnson, Evolve PR and Marketing, 1 406-314-5120, [email protected], evolveprandmarketing.com

