New Picture Book Combines Fun Rhymes, Colorful Animal Illustrations and Even A Song

Author is a popular singer-songwriter in the Washington DC area
WASHINGTON, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When a fox dubbed Henri stopped by to visit the yard of singer-songwriter Mary Ann Redmond, little did she realize that it would "open a portal" to an animal sanctuary in her yard. Henri would visit her yard for the next six years inspiring a deeper connection to nature and wildlife, which eventually led to Redmond writing a children's book and a corresponding animated song about their connection.
In "Boopable!," Redmond creates a fun rhyming scheme by combining emotions with different animals. As a professional entertainer who has won 24 Wammies (Washington Area Music Awards) and even wrote a duet for the Celine Dion and Johnny Halladay diamond selling album, she has included a QR code in the book that links to an animated music video for "Boopable!" A funky jam that families can dance to or even utilize in conjunction with the book to help early readers, this extra layer really helps the book come to life.
"Henri taught me if foxes aren't as wild as we thought, maybe there's hope to find our own true nature as humans and connection to the earth," said Redmond. "Because of him, I have documented foxes, birds, deer, opossums, groundhogs, chipmunks, squirrels, flying squirrels, coyotes, raccoons, a skunk and even a Blue Heron."
Redmond first got the idea for this book when a friend's puppy was getting "booped" on the nose, and I started imagining rhymes that would work with animals. When it came time to illustrate it, Redmond thought of her friend Kathy Moore Wilson. Wilson is an American artist, designer, illustrator, and animator who lives in Colorado Springs, Colo. She has over 30 years of professional experience in design and illustration, and over 15 years in animation and motion graphics.
"Boopable! is an inclusive, joyous, soulfully illustrated book for children of all ages to connect to love of animals and themselves, said Redmond"
"Boopable!"
By Mary Ann Redmond
ISBN: 9798823013192 (hardcover)
Available at AuthorHouse, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author
Mary Ann Redmond is a singer-songwriter, teacher, and photographer. She has won 24 WAMMIES (Washington Area Music Awards) including an WAMA Emeritus status. She teaches voice lessons and creates content for her Tik Tok account at @maryannsmenagerie, which has gone viral due to her "singing" dog, Indi. Redmond and her graphic artist friend, Lena Markley have created a wildlife photography calendar for the past few years, donating all proceeds to wildlife rehab organizations in the area. She currently resides with her husband in the Washington, DC area. To learn more, please visit boopablebook.com.
CONTACT: Ziggy Goldfarb, LAVIDGE, 4803067065, [email protected]
SOURCE LAVIDGE
Share this article