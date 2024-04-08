New Picture Book Combines Fun Rhymes, Colorful Animal Illustrations and Even A Song

"Boopable! is an inclusive, joyous, soulfully illustrated book for children of all ages to connect to love of animals and themselves," said Redmond. Post this

"Henri taught me if foxes aren't as wild as we thought, maybe there's hope to find our own true nature as humans and connection to the earth," said Redmond. "Because of him, I have documented foxes, birds, deer, opossums, groundhogs, chipmunks, squirrels, flying squirrels, coyotes, raccoons, a skunk and even a Blue Heron."

Redmond first got the idea for this book when a friend's puppy was getting "booped" on the nose, and I started imagining rhymes that would work with animals. When it came time to illustrate it, Redmond thought of her friend Kathy Moore Wilson. Wilson is an American artist, designer, illustrator, and animator who lives in Colorado Springs, Colo. She has over 30 years of professional experience in design and illustration, and over 15 years in animation and motion graphics.

"Boopable!"

By Mary Ann Redmond

ISBN: 9798823013192 (hardcover)

Available at AuthorHouse, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Mary Ann Redmond is a singer-songwriter, teacher, and photographer. She has won 24 WAMMIES (Washington Area Music Awards) including an WAMA Emeritus status. She teaches voice lessons and creates content for her Tik Tok account at @maryannsmenagerie, which has gone viral due to her "singing" dog, Indi. Redmond and her graphic artist friend, Lena Markley have created a wildlife photography calendar for the past few years, donating all proceeds to wildlife rehab organizations in the area. She currently resides with her husband in the Washington, DC area. To learn more, please visit boopablebook.com.

