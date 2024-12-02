New Picture Book Details a Child's Journey in Learning to be Independent and Learning from Mistakes

"Our fishpond became not just a home for our fish," said Chan, "but a symbol and tradition of the love and care we shared as a family." Post this

"I hope that as society becomes more fast-paced and busy," said Chan," we would not forget the fun, joy, love and lessons that the family tradition of togetherness can bring."

Chan includes a disastrous incident where one of the pond's goldfish is accidentally sucked into the hose. Despite the mishap, Sue quickly reacts to save the fish and learns from the experience, serving as a lesson in resilience and learning from mistakes. The fishpond ends up becoming more than just a home for the fish; it becomes a symbol of the love, care, and traditions shared by the family. It represents the legacy of familial bonds and the continuity of shared experiences across generations.

"Sue's Splashy Surprise – A Pond-ering Adventure" also recently became the recipient of an American Writing Award.

By Mamimo Chan

ISBN: 9781543781991 (softcover); 9781543781984 (electronic)

Available at Partridge Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Mamimo Chan is the mother of four children, and now has a grandchild as well. She grew up in Singapore, and still resides there. To learn more, please visit http://www.adventuresbymamimo.com.

