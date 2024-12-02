New Picture Book Details a Child's Journey in Learning to be Independent and Learning from Mistakes

Author combines family traditions, science and problem solving while providing a glimpse into Kampong Life in 1970s Singapore
SINGAPORE, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Join Sue, a young girl in 1970's Singapore as she helps her family with yardwork and celebrates the happy victory of starting a lawnmower and the thrill of building a fishpond with her siblings in a new children's book. Sue's family respects her and gives her space to explore and grow, which results in her independence and learning from her mistakes.
In "Sue's Splashy Surprise – A Pond-ering Adventure," author Mamimo Chan draws from her own childhood experiences growing up in Singapore. Readers can also glean some scientific knowledge of what capillary action is about as well as basic instructions on how to build a fishpond.
"I hope that as society becomes more fast-paced and busy," said Chan," we would not forget the fun, joy, love and lessons that the family tradition of togetherness can bring."
Chan includes a disastrous incident where one of the pond's goldfish is accidentally sucked into the hose. Despite the mishap, Sue quickly reacts to save the fish and learns from the experience, serving as a lesson in resilience and learning from mistakes. The fishpond ends up becoming more than just a home for the fish; it becomes a symbol of the love, care, and traditions shared by the family. It represents the legacy of familial bonds and the continuity of shared experiences across generations.
"Our fishpond became not just a home for our fish," said Chan, "but a symbol and tradition of the love and care we shared as a family."
"Sue's Splashy Surprise – A Pond-ering Adventure" also recently became the recipient of an American Writing Award.
"Sue's Splashy Surprise – A Pond-ering Adventure"
By Mamimo Chan
ISBN: 9781543781991 (softcover); 9781543781984 (electronic)
Available at Partridge Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author
Mamimo Chan is the mother of four children, and now has a grandchild as well. She grew up in Singapore, and still resides there. To learn more, please visit http://www.adventuresbymamimo.com.
Media Contact
Ziggy Goldfarb, Partridge Publishing, 4803067065, [email protected]
SOURCE Partridge Publishing
Share this article