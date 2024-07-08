New Picture Book Explains Regular and Irregular Plural Nouns to Young Readers

"Learning to read and write is so worth the effort and just as fun and fulfilling to learn as dancing and playing. I hope 'Mia's Mouses' inspires children and their parents to appreciate the value of literacy and education." Post this

"Learning to read and write is so worth the effort and just as fun and fulfilling to learn as dancing and playing," said Licari. "I hope 'Mia's Mouses' inspires children and their parents to appreciate the value of literacy and education. After all, reading and grammar should be fun and interesting for kids too, and I believe this new book can help achieve that."

Licari is an active member of the Society of Children's Book Writers and Illustrators (SCBWI), the Long Island Children's Writers and Illustrators (LICWI) and the Smithtown Library Writing Group. He has been visiting 2nd and 3rd grade classes, sharing readings and discussing his book "Mia's Mouses," while leading workshops using his companion workbook, "Mia's Mouses Workbook and Coloring Book", which is meant to further enhance the learning experience with interactive activities, crossword puzzles, and word searches.

"The English language and its rules of grammar can often seem difficult, especially when it comes to mastering regular and irregular plural nouns," said Licari. "But with a bit of practice and a touch of curiosity, these concepts become much more approachable and even enjoyable for young readers and writers."

"Mia's Mouses"

By Joseph L. Licari

ISBN: 9781665758369 (softcover); 9781665758376 (hardcover); 9781665758383 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

"Mia's Mouses Workbook and Coloring Book"

By Joseph L. Licari

ISBN: 9798324512538

Available at Amazon

About the author

Joseph L. Licari transitioned from a successful business career to focus on family, writing and music. Prior to his retirement, he led product management teams at several companies where he contributed to computer software and hardware solutions for enterprise customers. During these years, he developed his coaching, mentoring, marketing, writing and presentation skills. Now working part-time as a guitar and music instructor, he is committed to educating and inspiring his students in fun and engaging ways, a quality that shines through in his writing. He and his wife Jeanine have been married for over 30 years and have three adult daughters. To learn more, please visit http://www.miasmouses.com.

