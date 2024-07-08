New Picture Book Explains Regular and Irregular Plural Nouns to Young Readers

Author uses humor and rhymes to help build vocabulary and literacy skills
LONG ISLAND, N.Y., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mia is a young girl who loves to dance and learn. One day she makes friends with three little mice in her yard and spends all day with them. But Mia calls her friends mouses, even though her friends and family explain to her that "mice" is the correct word. Combining her curiosity with some help from her teacher, Mia learns the rules for making nouns plural.
In "Mia's Mouses," author Joseph L. Licari combines rhyming storytelling with educational value, addressing one of the common challenges children face in learning English grammar. This tale can serve as a valuable resource for parents and educators striving to make grammar lessons engaging and accessible.
"Learning to read and write is so worth the effort and just as fun and fulfilling to learn as dancing and playing," said Licari. "I hope 'Mia's Mouses' inspires children and their parents to appreciate the value of literacy and education. After all, reading and grammar should be fun and interesting for kids too, and I believe this new book can help achieve that."
Licari is an active member of the Society of Children's Book Writers and Illustrators (SCBWI), the Long Island Children's Writers and Illustrators (LICWI) and the Smithtown Library Writing Group. He has been visiting 2nd and 3rd grade classes, sharing readings and discussing his book "Mia's Mouses," while leading workshops using his companion workbook, "Mia's Mouses Workbook and Coloring Book", which is meant to further enhance the learning experience with interactive activities, crossword puzzles, and word searches.
"The English language and its rules of grammar can often seem difficult, especially when it comes to mastering regular and irregular plural nouns," said Licari. "But with a bit of practice and a touch of curiosity, these concepts become much more approachable and even enjoyable for young readers and writers."
"Mia's Mouses"
By Joseph L. Licari
ISBN: 9781665758369 (softcover); 9781665758376 (hardcover); 9781665758383 (electronic)
Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
"Mia's Mouses Workbook and Coloring Book"
By Joseph L. Licari
ISBN: 9798324512538
Available at Amazon
About the author
Joseph L. Licari transitioned from a successful business career to focus on family, writing and music. Prior to his retirement, he led product management teams at several companies where he contributed to computer software and hardware solutions for enterprise customers. During these years, he developed his coaching, mentoring, marketing, writing and presentation skills. Now working part-time as a guitar and music instructor, he is committed to educating and inspiring his students in fun and engaging ways, a quality that shines through in his writing. He and his wife Jeanine have been married for over 30 years and have three adult daughters. To learn more, please visit http://www.miasmouses.com.
