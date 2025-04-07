New Picture Book Helps Children Build Social Skills in a Post-Pandemic World

Elementary school librarian shares meaningful life lessons through fun animal characters and heartfelt storytelling
MASON, Mich., April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In "Scotty Squirrel and Friends: Scotty Learns a Lesson," retired U.S. Army Sergeant Major and elementary school librarian Rick Dethlefsen introduces young readers to Scotty Squirrel and his friends on Elm Street, a group of playful forest animals who learn important life lessons through everyday adventures. The book is the first in a picture book series aimed at helping children navigate social challenges with empathy and understanding.
Scotty Squirrel and his friends, Barbara Bunny, Charlie Chipmunk and Homer Hedgehog, experience a simple but meaningful moment that shows how lessons can be learned gently and with care. The book emphasizes that rules are meant to protect, not restrict, and that making mistakes is a natural part of learning.
"I wanted to create something that would help kids understand why rules exist and how we all make mistakes, but we can grow from them," Dethlefsen said. "These stories give adults and children a shared experience to talk about real-life situations in a fun and nonconfrontational way."
Drawing from his experience as a librarian, Dethlefsen was inspired to write the series after seeing first-hand the lasting effects of COVID-19 remote learning. Many students struggled to develop social skills during isolation, leading to challenges as they returned to the classroom.
"So many kids missed out on everyday moments that help build social awareness during remote learning," Dethlefsen said. "The book gives families and educators a way to guide those conversations naturally, without pressure and in a way that helps children feel seen and supported."
"Scotty Squirrel and Friends: Scotty Learns a Lesson"
By Rick Dethlefsen Illustrated by Kristin MacArthur
ISBN: 9781665761345 (softcover); 9781665761338 (hardcover); 9781665761321 (electronic)
Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author
Rick Dethlefsen is a retired United States Army Sergeant Major and current elementary school librarian at the Waverly School District in Lansing, Michigan. Originally from California, he earned a Bachelor of Business Management with honors from Davenport University. Now living in Mason, Michigan, he enjoys working with children and spending time with his wife, LeAnn, their two dogs, Stan and Adler, and their cat, Viola. To learn more, please visit https://www.rickdethlefsen.com/.
