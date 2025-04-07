New Picture Book Helps Children Build Social Skills in a Post-Pandemic World

"So many kids missed out on everyday moments that help build social awareness during remote learning," Dethlefsen said. "The book gives families and educators a way to guide those conversations naturally, without pressure and in a way that helps children feel seen and supported." Post this

"I wanted to create something that would help kids understand why rules exist and how we all make mistakes, but we can grow from them," Dethlefsen said. "These stories give adults and children a shared experience to talk about real-life situations in a fun and nonconfrontational way."

Drawing from his experience as a librarian, Dethlefsen was inspired to write the series after seeing first-hand the lasting effects of COVID-19 remote learning. Many students struggled to develop social skills during isolation, leading to challenges as they returned to the classroom.

"So many kids missed out on everyday moments that help build social awareness during remote learning," Dethlefsen said. "The book gives families and educators a way to guide those conversations naturally, without pressure and in a way that helps children feel seen and supported."

"Scotty Squirrel and Friends: Scotty Learns a Lesson"

By Rick Dethlefsen Illustrated by Kristin MacArthur

ISBN: 9781665761345 (softcover); 9781665761338 (hardcover); 9781665761321 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Rick Dethlefsen is a retired United States Army Sergeant Major and current elementary school librarian at the Waverly School District in Lansing, Michigan. Originally from California, he earned a Bachelor of Business Management with honors from Davenport University. Now living in Mason, Michigan, he enjoys working with children and spending time with his wife, LeAnn, their two dogs, Stan and Adler, and their cat, Viola. To learn more, please visit https://www.rickdethlefsen.com/.

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Cydney De Los Santos

[email protected]

Media Contact

Cydney De Los Santos, LAVIDGE, 4806487588, [email protected]

SOURCE LAVIDGE