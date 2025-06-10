New Picture Book Hopes to Inspire Children to Try New Foods

For author Christy Donohue, getting her children to try new foods was constantly challenging. Her experience led to a desire to help encourage picky eaters as well as bonding over meals with family and friends. Post this

"This book was written and illustrated in my mind for eight years," said Donohue. "When my children were young, getting them to try new foods was challenging. I tried to introduce them to new foods in a fun and interactive way. My sons also share an unparalleled love of wildlife, and this book presents ways for Wally and his loved ones to also make nature observations throughout the week. "

At the end of "Wally's Window," Donohue includes recipes for all the food that Wally tries. This way, curious kids can try the same meals that Wally enjoys. The recipes include guacamole and salsa, meatloaf, eggplant parmesan, shrimp with cauliflower rice and more.

"My sons also loved reading books for our bedtime routine," said Donohue, "while also singing a goodnight song. It was a great way to encourage family bonding and I hope my book finds a similar place in other families."

"Wally's Window: A Tasty Adventure in Picky Eating"

By Christy Donohue

ISBN: 9781665767224 (softcover); 9781665767217 (hardcover); 9781665767200 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Christy Donohue holds a Bachelor of Science in Psychology with a special interest in developmental psychology from Arizona State University, Tempe, Ariz. She currently lives in New Jersey with her family. To learn more, please visit http://www.christydonohue.com.

