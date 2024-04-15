New Picture Book Introduces Calvin Oz, a Playful Puppy and an Unassuming Advocate for LGBTQ Awareness

Author hopes story will inspire important conversations about diversity, tolerance and self-acceptance
KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Calvin Oz is a little dog with a big message. Whether he's dressing up or wielding power tools, this playful puppy's curiosity is endless. He enjoys doing many fun activities like drawing, writing, and building. Even though he makes mistakes, Calvin Oz is comfortable and happy with who he is.
In "Calvin Oz, Just Because," author a.d. storm shares the puppy's story with sensitivity and fun, appealing to playful minds of all ages. Storm has also written "Jestine Needs to Clean," "Maddie Max Needs to Relax" and "Dottie Doo and Pepper Roo Do Something New." Her books are inspired by real life situations with people and other animals; many from a time when she ran a dog boarding business out of her home.
"Even though the house was overrun with dogs and it was daily chaos," said storm, "it was also a highly inspired time of my life. The first few books that I wrote, including Calvin Oz, are based on real life dogs that we boarded and came to love like our own."
"Calvin Oz" was inspired by a little brown dog. Her teenage son loved to carry him around, while talking baby talk to the dog. While storm was venting to her son about an especially frustrating encounter, he said in baby talk, "it sounds like she needs a Calvinoscopy." Storm fell down laughing, and used it as an inspiration for this story. One of Calvin Oz's alter egos, as shown in the book, is Mr. Cuppy. Altogether, his name is Calvin Oz Cuppy - Calvinoscopy!
"I hope these stories help increase self-acceptance and confidence to try new things, as well as encourage joyful acceptance of others' differences and qualities," said storm.
