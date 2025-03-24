New Picture Book Joins A Young Humpback Whale and His Mother for His First Annual Migration

"I have always had a love of reading and writing," said Jeffries. "By combining family and science into entertaining stories, the book combines values that seem to me to becoming increasingly scarce today." Post this

"I have always had a love of reading and writing," said Jeffries. "By combining family and science into entertaining stories, the book combines values that seem to me to becoming increasingly scarce today."

Whombus and his mother encounter boats, brave a hurricane and play with other whales as they migrate from the Arctic Circle to the east coast of the United States where the water is warmer. The book is full of colorful illustrations and kid-friendly language.

"In this growing time of video games, social media and other ever-increasing distractions, I want to encourage children to read more," said Jeffries.

"Whombus the prince of whales: The long journey"

By Edward Jeffries

ISBN: 9781489751638 (softcover); 9781489751621 (hardcover); 9781489751614 (electronic)

Available at LifeRich Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Edward Jeffries was raised with his four brothers and sisters in upstate New York. He received a bachelor's degree in English and communications from Pace University, New York City. He is currently retired and lives in Pennsylvania. To learn more, please visit http://www.liferichpublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/862586-whombus-the-prince-of-whale s.

