New Picture Book Joins A Young Humpback Whale and His Mother for His First Annual Migration

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa., March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Whombus, the prince of whales" follows the story of a young humpback whale who, along with his mother, undertakes his first annual migration. It combines the account of their journey along with scientific whale facts to encourage learning.
After his retirement, author Edward Jeffries decided to follow through on his lifelong desire to write children's books that meld stories about family along with introducing children to true facts about the wonders of Earth. He hopes to encourage parents to read with their children and also introduce early readers to reading with a mix of family values and facts about humpback whales.
"I have always had a love of reading and writing," said Jeffries. "By combining family and science into entertaining stories, the book combines values that seem to me to becoming increasingly scarce today."
Whombus and his mother encounter boats, brave a hurricane and play with other whales as they migrate from the Arctic Circle to the east coast of the United States where the water is warmer. The book is full of colorful illustrations and kid-friendly language.
"In this growing time of video games, social media and other ever-increasing distractions, I want to encourage children to read more," said Jeffries.
"Whombus the prince of whales: The long journey"
By Edward Jeffries
ISBN: 9781489751638 (softcover); 9781489751621 (hardcover); 9781489751614 (electronic)
Available at LifeRich Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author
Edward Jeffries was raised with his four brothers and sisters in upstate New York. He received a bachelor's degree in English and communications from Pace University, New York City. He is currently retired and lives in Pennsylvania. To learn more, please visit http://www.liferichpublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/862586-whombus-the-prince-of-whale s.
