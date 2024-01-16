New PissedConsumer Survey Reveals 75.5% of Consumers Trust Online Reviews

"72.1% of consumers said they rely on reviews and won't buy after reading a negative review of a product." Post this

Another major discovery from the survey is that 89% of surveyed consumers said negative reviews impacted their purchasing decisions.

"Businesses may want to ignore negative reviews," said Michael Podolsky, CEO and Co-Founder of PissedConsumer.com. "But 72.1% of consumers said they rely on reviews and won't buy after reading a negative review of a product. Additionally, 15.5% of surveyed consumers said that negative reviews make them research a product or service more. This highlights the impact of negative reviews on customer decision-making and shows businesses how important it is to address complaints."

91.1% of survey respondents rate consumer experiences as the most essential aspect of online reviews. 53.3% of respondents trusted companies with a high-star rating. Finally, 40.6% would rather trust a brand that had negative reviews but had company responses.

Additional insights from the PissedConsumer.com online reviews report include:

43.6% trust reviews from registered users.

67.9% of consumers trust brands with 4* and higher ratings.

86% prefer to leave an online review about an experience they had with a company.

64.4% of survey respondents used Amazon for online reviews.

87.89% of customers try to contact the company in question before posting a review.

28.52% write reviews to warn others by sharing their experience.

Signifying a growing concern, 88.3% of survey respondents said they had heard of fake reviews which can mislead customers, harm legitimate businesses and potentially damage their online reputation.

Adopting appropriate and insightful review management processes allows businesses to improve customer communication.

The online review survey unveils a definite dark side to reviews as 14.8% of respondents shared that they had been threatened by a company to remove a negative review.

"Companies may pressure customers to delete negative reviews in a misguided effort to maintain a pristine brand image," said Michael Podolsky. "However, this approach can backfire, damaging the reputation far more than the original reviews. Not only can it lead to legal actions and financial penalties, but more importantly, the business loses customers' trust."

