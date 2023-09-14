New Platform Fuel, Run By Allocators, Offers Fresh Capital Connection and Brand Building Options For Asset Managers In The Alternative Investment Industry

We believe that an investor introduction program run by allocators will bring a fresh perspective to private fund capital raising. Tweet this

"We believe that an investor introduction program run by allocators will bring a fresh perspective to private fund capital raising," says founding partner Yon Perullo. "Our experienced team brings a unique perspective to capital raising and we believe that we can democratize the capital raising process and offer a superior experience to both asset managers and allocators."

Fuel presents two distinct program options for managers: the all-inclusive Comprehensive program and a budget-friendly Pay-As-You-Go option. Both offer annual memberships with access to three virtual events.

For allocators, this is an opportunity to be involved in a community of like-minded individuals and to discover new investment opportunities that correspond to their specific requirements. There is no charge for allocators participating in Fuel.

Fuel's Allocator Committee is being formed to provide the company with direct access to the alternatives industry through professional allocators. Knowing where the industry is and where it's going will allow Fuel to provide the most insightful service to their fund manager clients. "I am thrilled to join a community of like-minded professionals where I can engage in meaningful discussions with managers about investment strategies, and to share insights that can help managers build stronger, more sustainable businesses," says Thomas Zucosky, Principal and Chief Investment Officer at Lucidity Capital Partners, and Head of Fuel's Allocator Committee.

Fuel has three virtual cap-intro events scheduled over the course of the next 12 months starting with Ignite Fall 2023. Oppenheimer will be the lead Trusted Partner for this event.

"As Oppenheimer expands its custody and prime services business we see Fuel as a strong partner and look forward to engaging with their clients and providing valuable content, insight, and services to the platform" says Dan Weingarten, Head of Custody and Primes Services (CAPS) at Oppenheimer who recently began offering prime brokerage services to emerging managers, family offices, and existing relationships of the firm's institutional equities business.

Service providers are invited to join the platform in limited capacity as Trusted Partners.

Registration for the new programs and the fall event will open in the next few weeks and interested participants are invited to visit http://fuel-invest.com for more information and updates.

About Fuel

Fuel is the premier capital introduction platform for the alternatives industry. Built on the expertise of its founders and guided by a distinguished Allocator Committee, Fuel offers innovative capital access avenues for asset managers in the private fund space.

Our mission is to revolutionize investor introductions, and lower marketing costs by leveraging technology. Fuel facilitates introductions, lets managers build brand, foster collaboration, and showcase investment strategies within a legally compliant environment for a reasonable price. We believe that meaningful connections and informed decision-making are key to success.

With Fuel, asset allocators gain access to a wide range of investment opportunities, while asset managers can expand their investor network. We provide a dynamic environment for networking, interactive video presentations, and data-driven insights, empowering both parties to make informed decisions and build lasting relationships.

