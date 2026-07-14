New Plug In America survey: EV driver loyalty keeps climbing, even as federal support disappears

"The results couldn't be clearer. U.S. drivers are telling us year after year that the electric experience is superior," said Joel Levin, Plug In America's executive director. Post this

Plug in America uncovered growing EV drivetrain loyalty, with 94.3% of EV driver respondents reporting they are likely or very likely to acquire an EV for their next vehicle, up from 92% in 2025. New questions introduced this year found that, compared with gas cars, over 90% of EV drivers consider their vehicles more fun to drive, easier to maintain, and cheaper to fuel. Additionally, more than 94% of EV drivers consider their vehicles to be convenient, reliable, and safe.

As in last year's survey, direct experience is the most important factor in building EV confidence. After acquiring an EV, respondents reported a sharp reduction in concern about battery range, price, and public charging availability. In addition, the share of EV drivers with no concerns at all increased after daily EV driving.

Inexpensive home charging has long been the incentive EV drivers rely on most, even when federal tax credits were available, and that held true in 2026. Ninety-one percent of EV drivers agree they save money by driving an EV, and nearly 95% say their EV is cheaper to fuel and easier to maintain than a gas car.

"The results couldn't be clearer. U.S. drivers are telling us year after year that the electric experience is superior," said Joel Levin, Plug In America's executive director. "Electric vehicles provide a more refined driving experience. They are simply better vehicles. They save drivers money, cost less to fuel and maintain, and are more fun to drive."

Other key findings include:

Most EV drivers don't charge every day. Today's EV batteries are more than sufficient for daily driving and can often power several days of driving on a single charge. Even with convenient home charging, less than one-third of EV drivers charge every day.

EVs are the top choice for daily driving. In 75% of households with both an EV and a car that uses a different fuel, the EV is driven more often.

The public charging experience continues to improve. The percentage of drivers who use networks other than the Tesla Supercharger Network and report experiencing a non-functional or broken charger in the past year has decreased by almost 10%.

The survey covered the factors driving EV acquisition, electric drivetrain loyalty, consumer confidence in EVs before and after regular use, the charging experience, and the purchasing or leasing journey. Plug In America fielded the survey from Jan. 21, 2026, to March 31, 2026 — after the federal EV tax credits were eliminated by Congress and no longer available to consumers, but before average national gas prices hit their 2026 peak of more than $4.50 a gallon in late May.

Plug In America experts shared highlights in a webinar earlier today, which is available with the full report on Plug In America's website at https://pluginamerica.org/survey/2026-ev-driver-survey/

The report includes a deeper dive into data, driver profiles for different target demographics, and actionable recommendations for messaging, policy, and programs to sustain the technology's momentum.

About Plug In America

Plug In America is the nation's leading nonprofit organization dedicated to accelerating the use of plug-in electric vehicles in the United States through education, advocacy and research. Formed in 2008, Plug In America provides practical, objective information to consumers and dealerships about EVs through various programs, including National Drive Electric Month, Drive Electric Earth Month, PlugStar.com, and other public outreach events. Learn more at PlugInAmerica.org.

Media Contact

Lindsey Perkins, Plug In America, 1 323-973-4798, [email protected], https://pluginamerica.org/

SOURCE Plug In America