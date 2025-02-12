New Pocketbook Empowers Parents to Have Fun and Meaningful Conversations About AI with Their Kids

ReadyAI Launches' Intro to AI for Parents: A Pocketbook' to Demystify Artificial Intelligence for Families

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Artificial Intelligence is transforming the world at a rapid pace, shaping the way we live, learn, and work. Yet, for many parents, AI remains an intimidating and complex topic. ReadyAI, a global leader in AI education since 2016, is thrilled to introduce 'Intro to AI for Parents: A Pocketbook – A Guide to Sparking Fun and Meaningful Conversations with Your Kids about Artificial Intelligence'—a lighthearted, accessible, and engaging guide designed to help parents navigate AI discussions with their children.

"AI's development is accelerating, and adapting to this evolving landscape requires more than just understanding theories or technical knowledge—it demands a mindset of continuous learning," said Shanshan Jin, Creative Director at ReadyAI. "This book isn't about making parents AI experts overnight. Instead, it's about providing them with a fun and practical way to discuss AI with their kids, so they can inspire curiosity and help their children develop critical thinking skills around AI's role in our lives."

What's Inside?

This pocket-sized guide offers six bite-sized chapters filled with simple explanations, real-world examples, and practical activities to make AI approachable for parents and kids alike:

Chapter 1: What's AI, Anyway? – Breaking down the basics in a way that makes sense.

Chapter 2: AI in Everyday Life – Discover how AI is already part of our daily routines.

Chapter 3: Talking AI with Kids – Tips and tricks to make AI conversations fun and engaging.

Chapter 4: The Future of AI and Jobs – How AI shapes careers and industries.

Chapter 5: The Ethics of AI – Exploring fairness, responsibility, and safe AI use.

Chapter 6: AI Rules and Regulations – Understanding how AI is governed worldwide.

"Parents don't need to be AI wizards to have these conversations. AI isn't just for scientists or engineers—it's for everyone. The more we understand it, the better we can guide our children to use AI creatively, responsibly, and thoughtfully," said Dr. Roozbeh Aliabadi, CEO of ReadyAI.

Why This Book Matters

As AI continues to shape education, careers, and daily interactions, parents play a crucial role in preparing their children for the future. This pocketbook provides an easy and enjoyable way for parents to learn alongside their kids, ensuring they stay informed and engaged as AI becomes an integral part of modern life.

"We should take full advantage of AI's efficiency and convenience while also thinking critically about its outputs rather than blindly accepting them as truth," added Jin. "Education should focus on nurturing human capabilities that surpass machines. The future does not belong to AI but to those who can master and harness its power to drive progress."

Availability

'Intro to AI for Parents: A Pocketbook' is available now for purchase on Amazon. It is free for Kindle Unlimited subscribers and will be available in 10 languages as early as April 2025, ensuring that families around the world can access this essential resource in their native language. (www.readyai.org/parents)

About ReadyAI

Since 2016, ReadyAI has been at the forefront of AI education, teaching children worldwide how to understand and engage with artificial intelligence. Through interactive programs, competitions, and innovative learning materials, ReadyAI inspires young minds to explore the future of AI while ensuring parents and educators have the tools they need to support them.

Let's Make AI Conversations Fun and Accessible for Every Family!

