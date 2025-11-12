New Podcast A Splash More Launches November 12 with Influencer Bailey Peyton and Hayley Spitaleri to Inspire Women to Own Their Power

"For most of my life, I was told I was 'too much' — too big, too loud, too bold. Instead of being encouraged to embrace my personality, I was taught that being less was safer," says Peyton Post this

"I've always been told I have an intuition that cuts right to the core — that I can see people and situations exactly as they are, sometimes even before they can," says Spitaleri. "It's been both a blessing and a challenge. Not everyone wants to hear the truth, and for a long time, I softened my voice just to keep the peace. But if life has taught me anything by my mid-forties, it's that staying quiet serves no one. There's real power in honesty — in saying the hard thing, standing firm in who you are, and using your voice for those who haven't yet found theirs."

Each episode of A Splash More features open, thought-provoking conversations with inspiring guests, including influencers, friends, and notable voices across the entertainment industry, sharing the wins, setbacks, pivots, and breakthroughs that shaped their journeys. With humor, heart, and real talk, Bailey and Hayley remind listeners that dimming your light is never an option, because life's too short not to shine a little brighter.

"For most of my life, I was told I was 'too much' — too big, too loud, too bold. Instead of being encouraged to embrace my personality, I was taught that being less was safer," says Peyton. "Over the past decade, I've worked hard to rewrite that story. Today, I know that 'too much' is exactly enough — and that confidence is the best thing I wear."

A Splash More will release new episodes every Wednesday, serving up a refreshing mix of encouragement, laughter, and unfiltered real talk designed to help women stop playing small, rediscover their spark, and start living boldly.

About A Splash More

A Splash More with Bailey & Hayley is a weekly podcast created to help women embrace confidence and take up space in every part of their lives. Combining humor, honesty, and hard-earned wisdom, Bailey and Hayley share stories and insights that inspire personal growth, self-acceptance, and unapologetic joy.

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@ASplashMore

Apple Podcasts:https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/a-splash-more/id1828247418

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/10G5jOK7qE7mkbBsLWN2yb

SOURCE A Splash More