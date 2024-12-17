New Podcast Alert: SANS Cyber Leaders Series Offers Strategic Tools for CISOs

"We'll be sharing what works, what doesn't, and learning together. Leadership strategies and how to approach the board are as important as the latest technical exploit or tool." Post this

"The CISO role can be incredibly isolating and high-stress, so CISOs have consistently urged SANS to help facilitate a greater exchange of ideas. I like to think that the podcast was not really our idea, but theirs," remarked Lyne. "We'll be sharing what works, what doesn't, and learning together. Leadership strategies and how to approach the board are as important as the latest technical exploit or tool. That is why Ciaran and I set out to find world-leading experts, researchers, journalists, and leaders - we wanted to share their stories and insights and, together, make life harder for the criminals."

The Cyber Leaders Podcast delivers exactly that, positioning itself as a must-listen series for professionals aiming to stay ahead of emerging threats while building robust security programs. The inaugural season features seven episodes, each offering in-depth discussions with global thought leaders. Covering topics from modern leadership strategies to the latest trends in risk management and cyber resilience, the series bridges the gap between technical cybersecurity challenges and broader business imperatives. The first two episodes debuted on December 13, 2024, with new episodes released weekly every Friday at 6:00 a.m. GMT.

Unlike other industry podcasts, the Cyber Leaders Podcast focuses on empowering listeners with leadership insights that help them connect the dots between cybersecurity and business resilience.

"Leadership in cybersecurity is evolving rapidly, and the role of the CISO is increasingly required to bridge the gap between technical expertise and strategic decision-making," said Martin. "This podcast is our way of helping current and aspiring leaders build the skills they need to defend their organizations while still leading confidently in the boardroom."

SANS Institute invites cybersecurity leaders and aspiring CISOs worldwide to subscribe to the Cyber Leaders Podcast. Tune in to the premiere episodes here to start your journey to becoming a more confident and effective leader.

