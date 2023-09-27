New Podcast Asks Whether Justice has Been Delivered in America's Legal Battles

"The conversations on Was Justice Delivered? add nuance to legal issues that have often been sensationalized and misunderstood," said Bikel. "My guests this season provide incredible insight into the inner workings of the justice system that will make listeners question what they think they know." Tweet this

In recognition of October being Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the first season of Was Justice Delivered? explores the many facets of domestic violence and its impact on divorce and custody cases. Bikel is joined by heroic survivors, judges, attorneys, and advocates to dissect the complex factors at play in cases involving physical violence, coercive control, and other forms of physical and emotional abuse.

Bikel is a top matrimonial lawyer, author of The 1% Divorce - When Titans Clash, and founding partner of Bikel, Rosenthal & Schanfield, LLP, a Tier One family law firm focusing on high-conflict divorce and custody matters. As host of Was Justice Delivered? he leads discussions with prominent legal thinkers, practicing attorneys, and even his own clients to examine the successes and shortcomings of the justice system from all angles.

New episodes of Was Justice Delivered? will be released on Wednesdays. This season's topics and guests include:

Pushing, Shoving, and Lying in Court - Domestic Violence in Court with Dr. Dan O'Leary , forensic psychologist and leading national domestic violence expert

, forensic psychologist and leading national domestic violence expert Taking Action - Getting an Order of Protection in a Domestic Violence Case with Dawn Cardi & Phil Katz , two of New York's premiere attorneys in the area of domestic violence

Spousal Abuse & Divorce - Harrowing & Inspiring Stories of Courage with two guests who are survivors of domestic violence

Through the Judge's Eyes: The Domestic Violence Series with Judge Rosalyn Richter, former New York Supreme Court judge and leading advocate for domestic violence survivors

, former New York Supreme Court judge and leading advocate for domestic violence survivors Know Your Resources, Change Your Future: Domestic Violence Advocates in the US with Michael Polenberg , domestic violence survivors' advocate and Vice President of Government Affairs at Safe Horizon

Was Justice Delivered? will be available to stream on Spreaker, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music/Audible, Castbox, Podcast Addict, and Podchaser. If you or your client would like to be a guest on Was Justice Delivered? please contact Maggie Jessup at [email protected].

