New Podcast, "Go to Market," Delivers Industry Insights for RevOps Leaders

In the inaugural episode, Fullcast cofounders Ryan Westwood and Amy Cook explored the critical role that RevOps plays in driving business growth, especially in today's uncertain economic environment. The conversation focused on why RevOps should be at the center of every growth strategy, along with actionable insights for leaders in the space.

"We want to elevate RevOps leaders," said Westwood, CEO of Fullcast, during the first episode. "We believe you're underrated in your roles and have an outsized impact on a company's growth and trajectory. Efficient growth starts and ends with RevOps."

Westwood then shared a personal anecdote: In a recent conversation, a seasoned RevOps leader had a "lightbulb moment" and realized that she hadn't purchased any tools specifically designed for her own needs despite years of reviewing tools for her company. Recognizing the unrealized needs that this leader and others like her face, the "Go to Market" podcast aims to be the ultimate resource for RevOps professionals, featuring interviews with industry experts and thought leaders who provide actionable strategies and insights to help businesses thrive.

"We want to be the source for everything you need for RevOps," Cook said. "We're here to listen, to learn and to elevate the voices of those who are shaping the future of business."

Listeners can expect future episodes to tackle everything from sales strategy and marketing alignment to the latest tools and technologies shaping the future of RevOps. "Go to Market" will release new episodes regularly, available on all major podcast platforms, including Spotify.

