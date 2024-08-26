New Poetry Book Invites Readers to Reflect, Imagine and Connect

Robert N. Britcher combines classical Japanese haiku with deeply reflective poems, helping readers to explore both nature and the nuances of human life

Combining the ancient literary arts of poetry and haiku, author Robert. N Britcher shares his talents in his new book "Haiku and Blue Mountain Poems."

The book is split into two different halves, with the first comprising of traditionally formatted haikus, and the second containing his collection of Blue Mountain Poems.

"I set out to examine my intuition in print," Britcher explained. "Inspiration is the amalgamation of experience, memory, the arts, including music, as poetry is a form of music, and a commitment to the act of writing and reading verse. Intuition is a blend of inspiration, reason, and, at times, the irrational."

Britcher's goal is to acquaint or re-acquaint readers with haiku in the classical Japanese form. While traditional haiku takes inspiration from the natural world, Britcher brings his unique approach to the craft, drawing inspiration from human nature, events, and worldly affairs. He continues to dive into these topics and more in his longer-form poems as well.

"Poetry is for everyone," Britcher said. "People of all ages, from all walks of life, can benefit from both reading and writing it. Writing poetry is therapeutic, it allows us to slow down and reflect on the world around us and to become more aware of ourselves and our emotions. Our words and grammar reflect what we see, hear, feel, imagine, and do."

"Haiku and Blue Mountain Poems"

By Robert N. Britcher

ISBN: 9798369413647 (softcover); 9798369413654 (hardcover); 9798369413630 (electronic)

Available at Xlibris, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Robert N. Britcher graduated from Gettysburg College with a BA in Chemistry. He worked for IBM for 37 years and published dozens of papers on computing. He is the author of three books: on computing, on philosophy, and a journal of literary essays. He has also written and produced plays for the elderly. He has taught systems engineering for over 30 years at Johns Hopkins University and mentored dozens of students on their Masters projects.

