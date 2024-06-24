New Poetry Book Shares Prophetic Insights Warning Hamas Amidst Isis Crisis

Author shares insights to Yahweh, claimed as the greatest love, encouraging global unity

CINCINNATI, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Years ago, author Roger V. Mitchell found his way from the streets of Cincinnati, Ohio, to the arms of Yahweh. Amid the Hamas and Isis crisis, Mitchell claims his thought-provoking truth may share the message of hope, from the unending love of a father and his glory in his new book, "The King's Gift: Prophetic Insights Expressed Through Yah's Poet."

In the book, readers will follow a collection of poetry cultivated from Mitchell's search for mysteries, pondering life challenges, and exploration of deep levels of truth while leading others to the creator's love and warnings to the Hamas.

"I have uncovered significant prophetic insights that shed light on the collective future," Mitchell said. "The Hamas and Isis crisis deflects to the true meaning of Yahweh, a creator of love, not violence."

Mitchell believes by sharing these insights, readers may make informed decisions and educate themselves on true meaning of Yahweh, described as "the greatest love ever know during a time of loss, hurt, and cruelty."

"I share a message of hope through unending love of a father and all his glory," Mitchell said. "By sharing these insights, the truth is exposed. I invite my readers to engage in constructive conversations, share their knowledge from my teachings, and take the proactive steps towards building a harmonious world during a time of chaos."

"The King's Gift: Prophetic Insights Expressed Through Yah's Poet"

By Author Name

ISBN: 9781462411412 (softcover); 9781462411429 (electronic)

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Author Roger V. Mitchell was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, home of Pete Rose and the Big Red Machine, Graeter's Ice Cream, and Gold Star Chili. He grew up like Huckleberry Finn, always exploring new adventures, now on the greatest adventure ever known, exploring the Creator's love. To learn more, please visit https://www.authorhouse.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/492632-The-King-s-Gift.

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Taylor Moralez

[email protected]

Media Contact

LAVIDGE, LAVIDG, 4803066597, [email protected]

SOURCE LAVIDG