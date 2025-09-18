New Points to Consider on Materials in ATMP Manufacturing

Points to Consider No. 13: Materials in ATMP Manufacturing is a great resource to support the industry's growing focus on ATMP / cell- and gene-therapies. Post this

"Points to Consider No. 13: Materials in ATMP Manufacturing is a great resource to support the industry's growing focus on ATMP / cell- and gene-therapies. PDA is grateful to the authoring team for their time and commitment to produce this document. Special thanks go to the leadership of the Co-Chairs Friedrich von Wintzingerode, PhD of Roche-Genentech and Marc Glogovsky of ValSource, Inc. for guiding the team and effort to success."

The new PDA document applies to all raw materials that interact with the ATMP manufacturing process stream, including:

Starting and ancillary materials

Excipients

Consumables

Container–closure systems

It addresses both clinical and commercial manufacturing stages across a range of ATMP modalities, including:

Cell-free mRNA therapeutics

Viral vector–based in vivo gene therapies

Human cells for autologous or allogeneic cell therapies

Tissue-engineered medicinal products

