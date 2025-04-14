New Political Book Has Drawn Historical Parallels in U.S. Democracy

Author Geir Sivertsen offers a European perspective on Trump's rise, drawing historical comparisons in a new political analysis.

WASHINGTON, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Donald Trump in the Footsteps of Adolf Hitler, a new political analysis by author Geir Sivertsen, is launching globally through Asker Publikasjoner. The book critically examines the rise of former President Donald Trump through a European lens, raising concerns about the potential erosion of democratic norms in the United States.

Sivertsen, a retired Norwegian businessman with decades of international experience, presents a detailed comparison between Trump's leadership style and authoritarian tendencies historically associated with Adolf Hitler. Drawing on first-hand observations and global political developments, the author provides a cautionary perspective on how populist rhetoric and disregard for democratic institutions can reshape national policy and identity.

"History offers lessons we ignore at our peril," Sivertsen said. "As someone who has lived across multiple countries and witnessed various political systems, I see parallels that Americans may not recognize from within."

The book explores major political issues in contemporary America—healthcare, abortion rights, climate change, immigration, and voting rights—within the broader context of leadership and governance. Sivertsen invites readers to consider how these issues, shaped by Trump's policies and influence, may continue to evolve over time.

Donald Trump in the Footsteps of Adolf Hitler will be available in print and digital formats through major online retailers. Media outlets and reviewers may request advance copies or schedule interviews with the author by contacting the publisher directly.

About the Author

Geir Sivertsen was born in Norway in 1946 and holds a Master of Business Administration from France and a bachelor's degree from Norway. He spent over four decades working in international business, including roles in the United States, Denmark, the UK, and France. Now retired and living in Thailand, he continues to write and speak on topics related to global politics and history.

