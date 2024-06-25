New political satire book enlightens and amuses, urging readers to oppose a corrupt, authoritarian federal government

Lucy Furr announces the release of 'No Common Sense: Donald J. Trump and the Big Bad Government'

BELLAIRE, Texas, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lucy Furr makes a bold entrance into the publishing world with the debut of "No Common Sense: Donald J. Trump and the Big Bad Government" (published by Archway Publishing). This book ingeniously blends political satire with a modern take on Thomas Paine's seminal pamphlet, "Common Sense."

In this satirical narrative, Furr humorously casts Donald Trump in a reality fairytale, intending to shed light on the issue of corruption. Drawing parallels to Paine's urgent call to action in 1776, Furr emphasizes the perilous state of freedom today. Through Trump's experiences of government persecution, the book serves as a stark warning against authoritarianism and the erosion of human rights.

Furr highlights the divisive figure of Trump, acknowledging that millions either adore or revile him, making the book relevant to a broad audience. He condemns the unchecked power of the federal government, exemplified by Trump's alleged mistreatment over the past years. Furr emphasizes the severity of the situation, noting the unprecedented charges Trump faces and the potential consequences for individual liberties.

When questioned about the book's message, Furr stresses the importance of individual agency in shaping the future of the nation. He urges readers to recall the sensation of true freedom and to resist the forces of darkness and oppression. Furr calls for a collective effort to uphold the principles of a compassionate and blessed nation. For more details about the book, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/857776-no-common-sense

"No Common Sense: Donald J. Trump and the Big Bad Government"

By Lucy Furr

Softcover | 5 x 8in | 144 pages | ISBN 9781665756914

E-Book | 144 pages | ISBN 9781665756921

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Lucy Furr is an ordinary American with an unconventional twist. With an exceptional sense of humor and a vivid imagination, he aims to rouse millions to the challenges facing their imperfect nation while bringing a smile to their faces. After 25 years of churning out dull real estate analyses, he decided to take a different path, hoping to halt the decline of his beloved country. He cherishes simple pleasures like pizza, his loyal dog, and the company of friends and family. Above all, he holds dear his country, its inherent rights, and the art of crafting lengthy sentences punctuated with commas.

