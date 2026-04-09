New Polling Data Shows Overwhelming Support for Safeguards for Autonomous Vehicles, Advanced Safety Technology and Heavy Trucks

"Americans are calling for commonsense safety protections that address the risks they face on our roads every day. Leaders at all levels of government should treat these poll results as a clear mandate to act," said Cathy Chase, president of Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety. Post this

"Americans are calling for commonsense safety protections that address the risks they face on our roads every day," said Cathy Chase, president of Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety (Advocates). "That means minimum federal safety standards for AVs, stronger requirements for automatic emergency braking (AEB) systems to protect pedestrians, bicyclists and motorcyclists, state laws to stop dangerous repeat speeding and reckless driving offenders and better safeguards for sharing the road with large trucks. Leaders at all levels of government should treat these poll results as a clear mandate to act."

Autonomous Vehicles

Public concern about driverless vehicles remains strikingly high. The poll found that 81% of respondents are concerned about sharing the road with driverless cars, including 42% who are "very concerned." Trepidation is even higher for driverless tractor-trailer and delivery trucks, with 85% expressing concern, including 54% who are "very" concerned. The survey also found that 61% said their concerns would be addressed if companies had to meet minimum government safety requirements.

The public also strongly backs specific federal safeguards. The poll found 76% support requiring a driverless car "vision test," while among those with a stated position, support rises to 92%. It found 74% support requiring AV manufacturers to disclose the conditions in which their driverless vehicles can safely operate and ensure the vehicles do not operate outside those limits; among those with a stated position, 89% support that requirement. Relatedly, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) recently released the results of an investigation into two crashes involving partial automated driving systems (ADS). Chair Jennifer Homendy said it "highlights the urgent need for stronger safety standards and better oversight of automated driving systems."

The survey also found 78% support requiring companies to report crash and incident information to the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT), rising to 93% among those with a stated position. In addition, 79% agree there should be safety standards for remote personnel who provide guidance to driverless vehicles; among those with a stated position, 94%agree. During a recent Senate committee hearing, this topic was discussed, and it was revealed that Waymo has remote personnel in the Philippines, as well as in the U.S. Subsequently, Senator Ed Markey (D-MA) released a report on the lack of transparency and the need for safety standards.

These findings align with Advocates' position that the next surface transportation reauthorization bill should include minimum federal safety standards for autonomous vehicles, including a "vision test" to ensure they can respond to all people, vehicles and objects in the roadway environment. Advocates also opposes proposals to allow mass exemptions for AVs from existing Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) and urges implementation of the recommendations in the AV Tenets which offers a path forward for vehicles with ADS that puts people and safety first. The AV Tenets are supported by over 65 organizations.

Advanced Safety Technology

The poll shows strong public support for proven vehicle safety technology. 73% support requiring AEB to respond to bicyclists and motorcyclists in addition to pedestrians; among those with a stated position, support rises to 91%. The poll also found 72% support laws requiring convicted "super speeders" to install intelligent speed assistance (ISA) technology in their vehicles for a set period of time; among those with a stated position, 89% support such laws.

Advocates is urging NHTSA to retain the existing federal AEB rule for passenger vehicles and Congress to strengthen it by passing the Magnus White and Safe Streets for Everyone Act of 2026, which will require detection of bicyclists and motorcyclists. (See list of related legislation below.) The current AEB rule which requires pedestrian detection is estimated to save 362 lives and mitigate more than 24,000 injuries. Research from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) found that AEB can reduce front-to-rear crashes with injuries by 56%.

On speeding, the poll reinforces that the public supports targeted action against dangerous repeat offenders. Advocates is calling on more states to adopt ISA programs for convicted super speeders, following the lead of Washington State, Virginia and the District of Columbia. (See notable state ISA legislation that Advocates supports below.)

Truck Safety

The poll's truck safety findings also reflect substantial public concern. The survey found 83% are concerned about sharing the road with large and heavy tractor-trailer trucks. Of those surveyed, 39% said they are "very concerned" and 43% said they are "somewhat concerned." The poll also found 75% agree there should be a behind-the-wheel driver training requirement for individuals seeking a commercial driver's license, and among those with a stated position, 88% agree.

That concern is well-founded. NHTSA's finalized 2024 data show that 5,340 people were killed in crashes involving large trucks. At the same time, injuries in large-truck crashes increased by 5% from 2023.

The national online CARAVAN survey was conducted by Big Village from March 4-8, 2026, among 2,023 adults age 18 and older. Completed interviews were weighted by age, sex, geographic region, race and education to reflect the U.S. adult population.

Related Federal Legislation that Advocates Supports:

AV Safety Data Act (S. 3742 / H.R. 4376) Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) and Rep. Kevin Mullin (D-CA) to improve incident reporting for vehicles equipped with an automated driving system (ADS).

Stay in Your Lane Act (S. 3536) Sens. Ed Markey (D-MA) and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) to compel manufacturers of vehicles equipped with an automated driving systems (ADS) to identify the operation design domain (ODD) for which the systems can safely operate and restrict operations to such.

Magnus White and Safe Streets For Everyone Act (H.R. 7353) Reps. Yvette Clarke (D-NY) and Joe Neguse (D-CO) to improve vulnerable road user (VRU) safety by enhancing the performance of AEB in light vehicles to include bicycle and motorcycle rider detection, in day and low light conditions, at a range of speeds and for a range of colors and complexions of skin, clothing and protective gear. Sets a compliance date.

Related Federal Legislation that Advocates Opposes:

Autonomous Mobility Ensuring Regulation, Innovation, Commerce, and Advancement Driving Reliability in Vehicle Efficiency and Safety Act (AMERICA DRIVES) Act (H.R. 4661) Rep. Vince Fong (R-CA) to preempt state laws requiring a human driver or a remote operator in commercial motor vehicles (CMV) operating with an ADS Level 4 or 5 (ACMVs). The bill would also update regulations as well as inform future regulations to make them favorable for ACMV operations including for emergency beacons.

Motor Vehicle Modernization Act (H.R. 7389) Rep. Brett Guthrie (R-KY) Fails to ensure that the U.S. New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) is upgraded to meet its international counterparts. Provides a pathway for mass exemptions from safety standards for vehicles equipped with an ADS.

SELF DRIVE Act of 2026 (H.R. 7390) Rep. Bob Latta (R-OH) does not identify new safety standards to ensure the self-driving systems perform to a minimum level of safety, perpetuates anti-safety measures proposed in past AV legislation including preemption prior to federal regulation, undercuts states' ability to protect users on their roadways, weakens current safety data reporting requirements and does not regulate remote AV operators, among other issues.

Notable State Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) Legislation that Advocates Supports:

Arizona (HB 2417)

California (AB 2276)

Hawaii (HB 2023)

Illinois (HB 4948)

Maryland (SB 366 / HB 107)

New York (S.4045 / A.229)

Media Contact

Shane Austin, Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety, 1 202-425-2776, [email protected], www.saferoads.org

SOURCE Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety