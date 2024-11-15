New Poolwerx Franchise Partner Jace Shepherd Begins Business Ownership Journey in St. George, Utah

"I knew I wanted to build something I could be proud of and serve a real need in my community. Poolwerx offered that opportunity, with a proven playbook and a culture that just felt right." - New Poolwerx Franchise Partner Jace Shepherd Post this

Shepherd's professional background in operations and real estate has equipped him with strong skills in team management and process improvement, which he brings to his Poolwerx business. "My experience managing teams and cutting out inefficiencies will be invaluable as I grow my franchise," he noted. After completing Poolwerx's in-depth training, including certification as a Certified Pool Operator (CPO), Shepherd feels confident in his new role.

Reflecting Poolwerx's brand tagline "For Healthy Pool People," Shepherd is committed to ensuring safe, clean water for his clients. "A person with a healthy pool gets the most out of it," he explained. "When pool water is maintained correctly, it's not only safer but also enhances the experience, so families can make memories in the pool for years to come. This gives me real satisfaction, knowing I can help make it possible."

Beyond business, Jace is passionate about making a positive impact locally. He plans to support local youth sports teams and participate in safety initiatives, including raising awareness for pool safety, which is close to his heart. "As a pool owner and father, I know how crucial it is to maintain safe pool environments," Shepherd said. "Poolwerx's focus on promoting National Learn to Swim Month in April aligns perfectly with my goals."

The growth in the pool industry has only strengthened Shepherd's resolve. With more pools being built and an increased need for quality service and maintenance, he sees a bright future ahead. "The pool industry is here to stay, and it's exciting to bring top-notch service to St. George residents," he added.

Shepherd's journey reflects Poolwerx's commitment to equipping franchisees with the tools for success and a foundation rooted in exceptional service, technical expertise, and community engagement. Poolwerx is honored to support new entrepreneurs like Jace Shepherd as they make an impact in their communities and provide quality care to pool owners.

"Seeing entrepreneurs like Jace bring their vast experience and passion to the Poolwerx family is truly inspiring," said Andrew Kidd, CEO of Poolwerx USA. "We are excited to support him as he establishes Poolwerx as the premier pool service provider in St. George, and we look forward to his continued success in the region."

Poolwerx is a global leader in pool supplies, service, and maintenance with retail stores and mobile service vans operating across multiple countries. Committed to exceptional customer service and high-quality products, Poolwerx helps pool and spa owners enjoy the benefits of a clean, healthy, and safe pool experience. Learn more at www.poolwerx.com.

