New Port Partners and Matellio Forge Strategic Alliance to Boost Client Success with Enhanced Technology Advisory and Software Solutions

"The rapid rate of innovation in the Technology, Media and Telecom (TMT) sector creates both challenges and opportunities for our clients" said Amrit Singh, Chief Strategy Officer of Matellio. "We have developed hands-on experience building, customizing, and integrating powerful solutions leveraging 5G technology, Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, cloud and edge computing, and AI/ML models. While technical competency is critical for implementation success, job number one is sense-making: which business problem(s) should be prioritized, what are the root causes, and what is the optimal solution(s) within each client's unique context. We're thrilled to team with New Port Partners and jointly optimize clients' investments in core and advanced technologies, from strategic planning through solution deployment and benefits realization."

Through this strategic partnership, New Port Partners and Matellio will offer clients a seamless experience, guiding them from initial business strategy through the implementation of cutting-edge solutions to increase both revenue and profitability.

For more information on how New Port Partners and Matellio are driving business transformations, visit www.newportpartnersgroup.com and www.matellio.com.

About New Port Partners

New Port Partners advises public and privately held companies on performance improvement and company-wide business transformations. New Port Partners founders are former tech industry CXO executives of Fortune 500, NASDAQ listed, and private equity companies. Collectively they have created over $6Billion in incremental shareholder value. For more information visit www.newportpartnersgroup.com or email [email protected].

About Matellio

Matellio works together with clients to navigate the intricate journey of product development and digital transformation, becoming an essential catalyst for their innovation, growth, and sustainability. Led by former industry operators, we focus on accelerating time-to-market for early-stage SaaS / PaaS companies and driving outsized ROI for mid-market companies seeking to optimize enterprise applications. For more information, and to learn how we've helped clients including HPE and Siemens, visit www.matellio.com.

