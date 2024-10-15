New Power to Decide Survey Shows Critical Gaps in Young People's Access to Contraception and Abortion

"Providers have the responsibility and opportunity to empower young people and give them the information they need to make informed decisions and prioritize their reproductive well-being," said Power to Decide CEO and practicing OB-GYN, Dr. Raegan McDonald-Mosley. Post this

Lack of Information: About 25% of young people did not have the information they needed to make a decision about whether using birth control is right for them, and about 30% did not have enough information to decide which method is best for them. And, in the past year, only 20.3% of respondents had received any information about abortion.

More Support Needed: About one-third and one-half of young people are not fully confident they can find a provider they trust to provide birth control and abortion services, respectively.

Importance of Health Care Providers: Approximately 80% of young people wanted information on contraception and abortion from providers, but only 33% and 3% respectively received it in the last year.

Missed Opportunity: Within the past year almost 75% of young people saw a provider for a preventive visit, but less than half (44.9%) reported that their provider talked with them about birth control at that visit.

"As the YouR HeAlth Survey demonstrates and what we know to be true, health care providers play a critical role in addressing knowledge and self-efficacy gaps for our young people when it comes to sexual and reproductive health information and care. Providers have the responsibility and opportunity to empower young people and give them the information they need to make informed decisions and prioritize their reproductive well-being," said Power to Decide CEO and practicing OB-GYN, Dr. Raegan McDonald-Mosley.

Power to Decide is dedicated to ensuring young people's access to contraception and abortion information and services through our digital platforms, Bedsider and AbortionFinder. Through Bedsider and AbortionFinder, people can find a provider nearest them to get the care they need. Young people deserve medically-accurate, trustworthy information about sexual and reproductive health care so they can make informed decisions about their life.

Register for the YouR HeAlth Survey Webinar on November 19th from 3:00 - 4:00 p.m. ET to learn more.

The 2024 YouR HeAlth Survey was fielded July 17, 2024 to August 30, 2024 using Ipsos KnowledgePanel, the largest probability-based online panel in the U.S. A total of 1,203 respondents participated in the 2024 survey.

Power to Decide is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that works to advance sexual and reproductive well-being for all by providing trusted information, expanding access to quality services, and catalyzing culture change.

