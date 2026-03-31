New Pre-Clinical Research from UC Berkeley and Myologica Indicates Fortetropin® May Counteract Muscle Loss and Improve Metabolic Health During GLP-1 Therapy

"These findings demonstrate that Fortetropin can stimulate muscle protein synthesis even during caloric restriction, providing a clear biological pathway to help patients maintain strength while losing weight." Post this

Study 1: Muscle Protein Synthesis under Caloric Restriction at UC Berkeley: In a model where rats were placed on a low-calorie diet to reduce food intake, treatment with Fortetropin significantly increased the synthesis of a majority of muscle proteins. These results are consistent with an anabolic biosynthetic response that may help preserve muscle mass even under hypocaloric conditions.

Study 2: Muscle Size and Glucose Homeostasis in Obesity: In a parallel study involving obese mice on GLP-1 drugs, both the Fortetropin-treated group and the placebo control group lost similar amounts of total weight. However, the Fortetropin-treated mice maintained significantly higher weight in the gastrocnemius muscle and showed improved glucose tolerance compared to the control group.

Commentary from the Researchers

Dr. William Evans (UC Berkeley):

"Our research at Berkeley highlights a critical challenge with GLP-1 therapies: the unintended loss of skeletal muscle. These findings demonstrate that Fortetropin can stimulate muscle protein synthesis even during caloric restriction, providing a clear biological pathway to help patients maintain strength while losing weight."

Dr. Ramzi Khairallah (Myologica):

"Across multiple controlled rodent studies that we have performed, Fortetropin has consistently demonstrated preservation of lean muscle mass. These findings are supported by studies in other mammals, including humans, indicating a reproducible cross-species effect."

Addressing the Crisis of Muscle Loss

Reduced muscle mass and impaired function affect an estimated 10% to 40% of adults in middle-aged and older populations. These declines are closely linked to a reduced ability to perform essential activities of daily living, such as bathing and dressing, as well as instrumental activities like shopping and housekeeping. Among adults aged 65 and older, approximately 35% are unable to perform at least one activity of daily living, while over 50% struggle with instrumental activities, highlighting the severe functional impact of muscle loss.

While aging involves several factors, muscle loss is primarily driven by a decrease in the rate of synthesis of new muscle proteins. Studies have shown that Fortetropin® acts as a dual-action muscle health agent, driving anabolic protein synthesis and providing anti-catabolic support to preserve muscle mass even under hypocaloric conditions, while simultaneously improving muscle function and metabolic markers like glucose tolerance.

GLP-1 Drugs May Induce Muscle Loss

The global use of GLP-1 drugs has increased significantly, and the treatments have shown clear effect in weight loss. However, many studies also show that GLP-1 use may result in a significant loss of muscle mass. Reductions in caloric, and, importantly, protein intake slows the rate of muscle protein synthesis, which can lead to weakness and reduced physical capacity—a particular concern for older patients.

About Fortetropin®

Fortetropin® is a proprietary bioactive composition developed by MYOS CORP, derived from fertilized egg yolk through a patented process. Preclinical and clinical studies are indicative of Fortetropin® supporting muscle protein synthesis and preserving muscle mass under various physiological conditions.

Media Contact

Dante Carnevale, MYOS Corp, 1 973-509-0444, [email protected], www.myoscorp.com

SOURCE MYOS Corp