New Pre-Knurled Ground Rods from Galvan Save Time and Money on Compression Grounding Installations

Galvan's pre-knurled ground rods cut the time for compression grounding installation in half.

Galvan's knurled rods eliminate the need for additional tooling and the time required to use it, making the installation of the compression lug to the ground rod a one-step process.

Like all of Galvan's copper-bonded ground rods, the new knurled rods have a heavy, uniform coating of copper metallurgically bonded to a rigid steel core for excellent longevity in most soils. They are listed to UL-467 with a 10-mil. minimum copper plating.

Galvan Industries offers a wider selection of US-Made ground rods than any other manufacturer. Galvan is the only U.S. manufacturer to produce in-house: galvanized ground rods, threaded and straight-end copper-bonded ground rods, threaded and straight-end stainless steel ground rods, knurled ground rods, plus solid copper ground rods.

The new pre-knurled copper-bonded ground rods are available now in the most popular diameters and lengths.

Catalog Number Diameter X Length

5008L-K 1/2" x 8'

5010L-K 1/2" x 10'

6258-K 5/8" x 8'

6260-K 5/8" x 10'

7508-K 3/4" x 8'

7510-K 3/4" x 10'

1010-K 1" x 10'

Galvan's new knurled ground rods are completely made in the USA and meet Buy American requirements for government funded infrastructure projects. They are NESC compliant.

To learn more, or to place an order, contact Galvan Industries at (704) 455-5102, fax (704) 455-5215; e-mail [email protected] or visit Galvan on the Web at http://www.galvanelectrical.com.

About Galvan Industries, Inc.

For more than 60 years, Galvan Industries has been a trusted supplier of electrical grounding products used residential, commercial, and industrial applications, including construction, cable TV, lightning protection, power generation, telecommunications and OEM markets.

Galvan products are stocked at strategic sites around the country to assure fast deliveries.

