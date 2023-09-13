New Precision Motion and Piezo Solutions for Life Sciences and Bio-Imaging Applications

See live demos of PI's motion and piezo technology in Boston, starting September 20, booth 230.

AUBURN, Mass., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In Boston next week, discover PI's latest piezo, nanopositioning and high-precision actuation solutions for diagnostic and therapeutic life science applications, such as 6-DOF positioning systems, fast steering mirrors, and fast focusing devices. PI engineers will be on-hand to answer questions and propose the right precision motion control and positioning solutions for your next project in industry or research.

PI's piezo and high precision actuation applications include:

Fast steering mirrors for laser control, such as used in eye surgery

Hexapod multi-axis positioning systems, ideal for programmable positioning and alignment

Fast focus nanopositioning stages for genome sequencing applications and microscopy

Piezo ceramics for medical engineering, ultrasound therapy, blood flow monitoring, nebulizers

