New President & CEO Announced for Women In Technology (WIT)

Most recently Rocker served as the Global Head of Operations for Amazon's Alexa Prize program, an innovative AI competition for universities. In addition to her professional achievements, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Engineering from Georgia Tech and actively contributes to civic leadership roles.

"We are excited to welcome Heather back to WIT as our new President and CEO," said Tracy Aldworth, WIT Board President and Chief Transformation Officer at RNDC. "Heather's journey from our inaugural executive director in 2007 to her remarkable accomplishments since in the technology and nonprofit sectors, coupled with her steadfast community involvement are exactly why she was selected to lead WIT into our next exciting chapter of growth. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the interview committee for their dedication to the CEO selection process for WIT."

"I am honored to serve as the incoming CEO for Women in Technology. My vision for the organization will build on the many years of incredible work by the WIT leaders before me," said Heather Rocker, WIT President and CEO. "I wholeheartedly believe in WIT's mission because we cannot afford to leave any talent untapped. We need to support girls and women in pursuing S.T.E.A.M education and careers. We must challenge stereotypes, provide mentorship, and support every step of the journey - from the classroom to the boardroom. It's not just about increasing the number of women in the tech industry; it's also about ensuring that women thrive and reach leadership positions. Because when women and girls succeed, our communities and businesses also succeed. "

In addition to the announcement of Rocker, Aldworth wanted to thank former President and CEO, Penny Collins, for her years of service with WIT. "We also want to express our deep appreciation to Penny for her outstanding leadership and dedication in guiding WIT through its previous chapters. Penny's contributions have been instrumental in getting us to this point, and we look forward to her continued support in new capacities as we embark on this exciting journey with Heather."

Rocker's first day will be 10/30/23.

About Women In Technology (WIT)

Women In Technology (WIT) empowers girls and women to excel in Science, Technology, Engineering, The Arts, and Math (STEAM) from the classroom to the boardroom. We do this by providing female students in middle school, high school, and college with education, exposure and experience. By sharing the stories of successful professionals across the STEAM fields, we encourage all generations of girls and women to write their future. Today, WIT has over 20,000 members in Georgia, 48,000 members worldwide and our team of more than 250 volunteers deliver professional development and networking opportunities to each of our professionals and programs at no charge to more than 4,000 students. WIT is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, and we are committed to making Georgia the state with the highest percentage of women in the STEAM workforce by partnering with our community to provide opportunities that champion women throughout their education and career.

