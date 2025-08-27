New Primal Expands Its Popular Snack Mates Line with New Beef & Honey Mini Sticks

The New Protein Snacks Made With 100 Percent Grass-Feed Beef Are Now Available In A Delicious, Kid-Approved Flavor Profile With A Touch Of Honey
CHARLESTON, S.C, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New Primal, a leader in clean-ingredient meat snacks, today introduced the newest addition to its family-friendly Snack Mates lineup: Beef & Honey Mini Sticks. Just in time for back-to-school, these tasty new meat snacks are a clean-ingredient, slightly sweet twist on the classic favorite—crafted for kids' palates and packed with real protein. Mom-and kid-approved, they're the perfect lunchbox upgrade.
"When we looked at the data and listened to our customers, the demand was clear — families wanted a mini beef stick that was savory, slightly sweet, and easy on the spice," said Jason Burke, Founder and CEO of The New Primal. "Snack Mates Mini Beef Sticks fill that gap with the clean ingredients we're known for and a kid-friendly flavor that's already winning on taste."
Getting kids to eat enough protein can sometimes be challenging. Made with 100% grass-fed, all-natural beef raised without added hormones or antibiotics and just a touch of honey, the new Snack Mates Mini Beef & Honey Sticks are a delicious and easy way to add protein to kids' diets. Each stick delivers 4g of protein, just 1g of total sugar, and a flavor that is less peppery than a traditional meat stick to satisfy without overwhelming young palates. Each stick is, of course, free of soy and gluten, Paleo-friendly, top 8 allergen friendly — making it a lunchbox-ready choice that doesn't sacrifice quality or taste.
Beef continues to be the top-performing protein in the kids' meat snack space, making up for over half of all sales in the category.* However, more than 70% of moms shopping for natural foods say they're specifically looking for a mini beef stick with a hint of sweetness to appeal to their youngsters' palate.** New Primal's Beef & Honey Snack Mates is perfect for health-conscious families looking for a mini beef stick with clean ingredients, a taste kids enjoy, and the nutritional profile parents feel good about. In blind taste tests, Snack Mates Mini Beef Sticks were 84% preferred over other natural competitors in taste.***
"We're not here to flip the lunchbox upside down — just to offer a better choice to toss in," said Burke. "It's about easy wins for families. A pack of fruit snacks and a clean-label beef stick? That's a solid upgrade."
This add-not-replace mindset taps into what many parents already practice: chaining foods — pairing new or nutrient-dense items with familiar staples, rather than eliminating favorites altogether. Whether tucked next to crackers or layered into a snack tray, Snack Mates Mini Beef Sticks support balanced eating with a low-sugar, high-protein boost that's portable, satisfying, and made with integrity.
Snack Mates Mini Beef Sticks are available in a 5 or 15 Count starting at $5.99, sold via the New Primal website, Thrive Market, and Amazon today as well as select Safeway/Albertsons this fall.
About New Primal
New Primal is a market leader in clean protein snacks. Founded to inspire people to reconnect with real food, New Primal creates products with integrity and simple ingredients. The company's portfolio includes premium jerky and meat sticks featuring responsibly sourced proteins and clean ingredients that deliver both nutrition and flavor. Each product is crafted to meet the highest quality standards while satisfying consumer demand for convenient, wholesome snacking options. For more information about New Primal and its products, visit www.thenewprimal.com.
*Source: SPINS Total US MULO + Natural, 52 weeks ending 3/23/25
**SPINS, National Natural Retailer, weeks ending 2/23/25
***Consumer blind taste test survey, March 2025
Media Contact
JESSUP PR, JESSUP PR, 1 3235293541, [email protected]
SOURCE New Primal
Share this article