New Primal Expands Its Popular Snack Mates Line with New Beef & Honey Mini Sticks

"Snack Mates Mini Beef Sticks fill that gap with the clean ingredients we're known for and a kid-friendly flavor that's already winning on taste." - Jason Burke Post this

Getting kids to eat enough protein can sometimes be challenging. Made with 100% grass-fed, all-natural beef raised without added hormones or antibiotics and just a touch of honey, the new Snack Mates Mini Beef & Honey Sticks are a delicious and easy way to add protein to kids' diets. Each stick delivers 4g of protein, just 1g of total sugar, and a flavor that is less peppery than a traditional meat stick to satisfy without overwhelming young palates. Each stick is, of course, free of soy and gluten, Paleo-friendly, top 8 allergen friendly — making it a lunchbox-ready choice that doesn't sacrifice quality or taste.

Beef continues to be the top-performing protein in the kids' meat snack space, making up for over half of all sales in the category.* However, more than 70% of moms shopping for natural foods say they're specifically looking for a mini beef stick with a hint of sweetness to appeal to their youngsters' palate.** New Primal's Beef & Honey Snack Mates is perfect for health-conscious families looking for a mini beef stick with clean ingredients, a taste kids enjoy, and the nutritional profile parents feel good about. In blind taste tests, Snack Mates Mini Beef Sticks were 84% preferred over other natural competitors in taste.***

"We're not here to flip the lunchbox upside down — just to offer a better choice to toss in," said Burke. "It's about easy wins for families. A pack of fruit snacks and a clean-label beef stick? That's a solid upgrade."

This add-not-replace mindset taps into what many parents already practice: chaining foods — pairing new or nutrient-dense items with familiar staples, rather than eliminating favorites altogether. Whether tucked next to crackers or layered into a snack tray, Snack Mates Mini Beef Sticks support balanced eating with a low-sugar, high-protein boost that's portable, satisfying, and made with integrity.

Snack Mates Mini Beef Sticks are available in a 5 or 15 Count starting at $5.99, sold via the New Primal website, Thrive Market, and Amazon today as well as select Safeway/Albertsons this fall.

About New Primal

New Primal is a market leader in clean protein snacks. Founded to inspire people to reconnect with real food, New Primal creates products with integrity and simple ingredients. The company's portfolio includes premium jerky and meat sticks featuring responsibly sourced proteins and clean ingredients that deliver both nutrition and flavor. Each product is crafted to meet the highest quality standards while satisfying consumer demand for convenient, wholesome snacking options. For more information about New Primal and its products, visit www.thenewprimal.com.

*Source: SPINS Total US MULO + Natural, 52 weeks ending 3/23/25

**SPINS, National Natural Retailer, weeks ending 2/23/25

***Consumer blind taste test survey, March 2025

Media Contact

JESSUP PR, JESSUP PR, 1 3235293541, [email protected]

SOURCE New Primal